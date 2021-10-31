3 things we clearly learnt about Birmingham City after 2-0 win at Middlesbrough

Birmingham City picked up an impressive three points as they beat Middlesbrough 2-0 at the Riverside Stadium yesterday.

The hosts went into the game as favourites after a good run of form but Lee Bowyer’s side were strong throughout, and they got the victory thanks to goals from Marc Roberts and Scott Hogan in the second half.

With Blues going on to keep a clean sheet, it was a brilliant away day for the team, who moved ten points clear of the bottom three and can now look up the table as they try to close the gap on the play-off places.

And, here we look at THREE things we learnt from the game…

The balance of the team is right

An inconsistent start to the campaign saw Bowyer switch things up but the side never really convinced as they couldn’t get the balance right between defending and creating chances.

However, with Dion Sanderson adding pace to the backline and Jordan Graham providing quality from out wide, things are starting to click with back-to-back wins over Swansea and Boro.

The team can compete with most in the league

Boro had a very busy summer that saw them make some high-profile additions and they had gone into this form after three successive wins.

So, they are a side that many will see as a play-off candidate, yet Blues went there and picked up a good win. When you combine that with the fact they have stopped Swansea, who are flying right now, it should give the team the belief that they’re able to get results against most in the Championship.

Riley McGree has made a huge difference

There are several individuals who deserve credit for the win yesterday but you have to look at McGree.

It’s no coincidence that Blues have improved significantly since he came into the XI, with the Australian bringing a composure and quality on the ball that the team had been lacking previously.

Keeping him beyond the January window will be a priority for Bowyer.