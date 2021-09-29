3 things we clearly learnt about Birmingham City after 2-0 defeat at QPR

Birmingham City’s poor form continued last night as they were beaten 2-0 by QPR away from home.

Lee Bowyer’s men had enjoyed a positive start to the season, however they are now without a win in four and the manner of the defeat in the capital last night will have concerned fans.

Whilst Ilias Chair proved to be the difference by scoring twice, Blues struggled to create clear chances of their own, whilst the defending for the goals was not at all convincing.

Here we look at THREE things we learnt from Birmingham’s latest setback…

The formation isn’t working

Another game without a win and a goal suggests Bowyer needs to consider moving away from the back three he is currently using.

The former Charlton boss has never been stuck to a specific way of playing, and he used a 4-4-2, quite well, with Blues after his appointment. And, he may need to go back to that. The team are struggling and a little tweak like this could go a long way to getting results.

Scoring goals is a major issue

Following on from that, Blues are just not scoring enough goals.

They haven’t found the net in three games, and if you take away the big 5-0 win at Luton, they have managed just five goals in nine games. Clearly, that’s not acceptable.

It can be linked to the formation as well, with the strikers lacking quality service because the balls are coming from deep too quickly.

Bowyer has plenty of wingers at his disposal and he needs to include a few more creative players to ensure the team force more chances moving forward.

Troy Deeney hasn’t settled yet

There was understandably a lot of excitement when Deeney arrived at St. Andrew’s but he hasn’t clicked just yet.

So, he needs to be left out. In Lukas Jutkiewicz, Bowyer has a very good target man, so it’s not like Deeney has to be playing because Blues have no alternative.

This isn’t writing Deeney off, because his experience and quality suggests he will come good, but he still needs time to adapt to his new surroundings as it’s not worked for him so far.

