3 things we clearly learnt about Birmingham City after 0-0 draw vs Huddersfield

Birmingham City drew 0-0 with Huddersfield Town last night as their winless run stretched to seven games in the Championship.

Lee Bowyer’s side had enjoyed a decent start to the season but they have fallen down the table quite quickly, with the team currently 19th ahead of a weekend fixture against Swansea City.

In truth, the game against the Terriers wasn’t the most inspiring, with Blues struggling to create clear chances, but they will be encouraged by the fact they avoided defeat.

Here we look at THREE things we learnt from the game…

Riley McGree needs to play regularly

The Australian international was handed his first start of the season in Yorkshire and he responded by putting in a confident display.

McGree is calm and composed in possession and it’s clear to see that he has qualities others in the squad don’t boast. His performance will certainly have shown Bowyer he can be trusted and the boss should be giving him more minutes from the start moving forward.

Bowyer needs to consider a more attacking approach

The most alarming thing about Blues’ seven-game run without a win is that they’ve failed to score in the past six. Quite simply, that’s embarrassing, and it ultimately comes down to the manager.

He needs to show more adventure from the start, which means switching to a back four.

Blues don’t have the most talented squad in the league but they do have plenty of attacking threats and they should be doing so much more than they are. This formation isn’t working.

The team are competitive

It’s not all negative though, with Birmingham once again showing they are a competitive team.

They more than matched West Brom on Friday until they were undone by a moment of brilliance from Karlan Grant, and they did okay against a Huddersfield side last night that are in the top six.

So, despite the concerning run, there’s no need for fans to really panic just yet.