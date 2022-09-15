3 things we clearly learnt about Birmingham after their 3-2 win v West Brom

Birmingham City enjoyed a thrilling win over local rivals West Brom on Wednesday night.

John Eustace’s side took an early lead through Scott Hogan before the hosts pegged one back to have things level going into the half time break.

But Hogan completed a hat trick with two fine second half efforts to seal all three points for the Blues.

A late Thomas Brandon-Asante penalty couldn’t bring the Baggies back into the game, with Birmingham earning an impressive win over Steve Bruce’s team.

The victory moved Eustace’s side to 14th in the Championship table ahead of this weekend’s clash with Coventry City.

Here are three things we clearly learned about Birmingham following their 3-2 win last night…

Incredible Scott Hogan

This was a star performance from Hogan with his hat trick showcasing his absolute best talents.

In particular the third strike was an impressive reading of the situation to go around Kyle Bartley down the line.

He was also excellent for the second goal, with his clever flick setting up the attack that led to his impressive finish.

All three goals were elegant finishes and they ultimately made the difference in the game to seal the win.

Strong reaction to setback

Twice in this game Birmingham could have folded under the pressure of the home side.

When Jed Wallace equalised it would have been quite easy to envisage the game completely turning in the favour of the home team.

But the Blues reacted well and remained composed and eventually got the break on the counter that they were waiting for.

When the Baggies pulled one back with a fortuitous penalty decision, the hosts had the momentum to go and earn at least a point from the game.

But Birmingham remained resolute and saw out an important win for the club against local rivals.

Ruthlessness in attack

It was a classic Birmingham win that the team is already becoming used to doing under Eustace.

The team sat back and soaked up a lot of pressure, holding only 34 per cent of possession throughout the 90 minutes.

But the team took their chances well, scoring all three of their shots on target.

The visitors were ruthless on the break and looked a lively threat any time the team managed to break through with speed into the opposition half.