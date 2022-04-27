3 things we clearly learnt about AFC Bournemouth after their 3-3 draw v Swansea

Bournemouth’s automatic promotion chances suffered a minor blow on Tuesday night.

Scott Parker’s side managed to salvage a draw in a chaotic 3-3 game against Swansea City in South Wales.

Two late goals from Dominic Solanke and Kieffer Moore turned a 3-1 loss into a much-needed point.

With Nottingham Forest now three points behind, the Cherries are far from certain to gain promotion to the top flight in the next few weeks.

Here are three things we learned from Bournemouth’s draw away to Swansea…

Kieffer Moore’s addition is vital

The former Cardiff City striker arrived at the club in January, but injuries have kept him out of the side for the majority of his time at the Vitality Stadium.

The Wales international was the Bluebirds’ top scorer in the Championship this season upon his arrival.

But this was only his second appearance for Parker’s side, and yet he bagged his first two goals for the club on the night.

They could prove absolutely crucial goals, and Parker earned his money by risking the forward despite lingering fitness concerns.

Defensively sloppy

The manner in which Swansea easily scored their opening two goals, so early in the game, immediately put Bournemouth on the backfoot.

Defending like that will be punished at this level and cannot be tolerated by a side chasing automatic promotion.

This is an area that will need huge improvement in the final weeks, otherwise an in-form Forest will rip this team to shreds.

While Swansea themselves are in good form, Russell Martin’s side also have little to play for this season.

And yet they so easily carved their way through the Bournemouth defence, which must be a huge worry now for Parker.

Fighting spirit is there

Despite their defensive deficiencies, the Cherries kept fighting through the adversity of going 3-0 behind on the hour mark.

The fightback to earn a point gives this game a silver lining for the squad as it showed that they have the spirit to keep going even when the game looks lost.

This could be a crucial lesson for this team to learn and could stand to them in the final three games of the campaign.

That is two games in a row now that Bournemouth have scored a late, late equaliser and those two points could be decisive in determining their fate for this season.

Those are the goals that can define a season.