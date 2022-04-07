3 things we clearly learnt about AFC Bournemouth after their 2-0 defeat to West Brom

Bournemouth’s Championship promotion hopes were dealt a blow on Wednesday night, as they were beaten 2-1 by West Brom at The Hawthorns.

It was a quickfire double early in the game that secured all three points for the hosts, with Alex Mowatt and Andy Carroll both getting on the scoresheet inside the opening 15 minutes.

Although Bournemouth worked hard for a route back into the game, they were unable to find the back of the net themselves, with the Baggies seeing the game out to lift themselves to 11th in the Championship table.

There will therefore, be plenty for Bournemouth manager Scott Parker to think about coming away from this one, and here, we take a look at three things we learnt the Cherries from that loss to West Brom.

Defensive frailties exposed

One thing that will concern Parker about his side’s performances last night, is the nature of the goals they conceded.

Mowatt’s opener came when he fired in from the edge of the area after Bournemouth’s defence missed more than one chance to more than half-clear a cross into the box, while Carroll’s goal saw the veteran striker get the better of Nat Phillips and Adam Smith rather too easily.

That then left the Cherries with a mountain to climb even from the early stages of the game, and with more sides that can pose a significant attacking threat to come in the final weeks of the season, that is now something they can afford to repeat.

They need to be more clinical

At the other end of the pitch, things were not altogether more promising from a Bournemouth point of view either.

Although Parker’s side did have 18 shots across the course of the 90 minutes at The Hawthorns, not a single one of those was on target, according to BBC Sport. That is something that made for a relatively easy night for Sam Johnstone between the posts for West Brom.

Given the firepower that Bournemouth have in their side, that is a statistic that is hard not to be rather surprised by, and given how costly that proved to be in the Midlands, Bournemouth have been served another reminder here, of the importance of taking their chances, or at least putting pressure on the opposition by making the ‘keeper work.

The automatic promotion race is still open

For significant portions of the season, Bournemouth have looked relatively comfortable in an automatic promotion spot in the Championship table, although that does not look to be the case anymore.

Following Wednesday night’s results, the Cherries are now six points clear of the play-off places, with eight games of their campaign still to be played.

However, with seven of those eight games coming against sides who are currently in the top half of the Championship table, and are still likely to have play-off ambitions of their own, there are plenty more big challenges to come for Bournemouth, where they could be at risk of dropping points, with plenty of other teams waiting to pounce.