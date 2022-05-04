3 things we clearly learnt about AFC Bournemouth after their 1-0 win v Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth sealed promotion to the Premier League with a hard-earned 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening.

The Cherries went into the match knowing that a defeat would see them drop out of the automatic promotion places and below the visiting Reds.

Steve Cooper’s men had won ten of their last 11 games going into the game, and gave a good account of themselves despite tasting defeat at the Vitality Stadium.

Kieffer Moore scored the decisive goal after replacing the injured Jefferson Lerma, finishing off a clever free kick move straight off the training ground, teed up by Philip Billing.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Bournemouth after their 1-0 win v Forest…

Jordan Zemura is ready for the step up

Brennan Johnson was a bit unfortunate with some refereeing decisions, but, on the whole, Jordan Zemura and Lloyd Kelly dealt with him very well on the left side of the Cherries’ backline.

The same goes for Djed Spence, the Middlesbrough loanee and Johnson have been a devastating combination this season, but Zemura, having only recently returned from injury, expertly guided by Kelly, negated the majority of the threats that they pose.

A lot has been made of Zemura’s attacking capabilities this season, but he stood up to the test defensively when it mattered and he should take great confidence from that heading into next season.

Lloyd Kelly and Nat Phillips’ understanding is growing

As a very technically gifted ball playing centre back, Lloyd Kelly has come on a long way this season, and has been a reliable performer despite some very inconsistent form since the turn of the year.

A lot was made of the Cherries’ high profile business towards the back end of the January transfer window, however of the deadline day quintet, Freddie Woodman, Todd Cantwell, Kieffer Moore, Siriki Dembele and Nat Phillips, only the latter has become a regular starter.

It will be interesting to see if the Phillips and Kelly centre back partnership can carry on in the Premier League next season.

A busy summer lies ahead



Scott Parker’s men have done it and they have sealed automatic promotion.

However, it is only because of their excellent first few months of the season that they have remained in the top two, and they have not been performing like a top two team for some months now.

The Cherries will need to address the squad significantly in the summer, if they are to avoid a similar fate to which Norwich City have suffered this term.