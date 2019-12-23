3 things we clearly learned from Bristol City’s loss at Sheffield Wednesday

A late penalty from Barry Bannan gave Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 win over Bristol City in the Championship yesterday.

A third-straight loss for Lee Johnson’s side has thrown them out of the top-six and into 8th – two points behind Brentford in 6th.

It was another lacklustre performance as well – Wednesday had 15 shots on goal compared to Bristol City’s three, with only one of those hitting the target.

The defeat is only their sixth of the season but half of those have come this month. Losses at home to Millwall and Blackburn Rovers preceded yesterday’s loss and now the Robin’s play-off hopes look to be under threat – Swansea leapfrogged them with a 1-0 win at Luton Town over the weekend.

Here we take a look at three things we’ve learned about Bristol City after their loss at Hillsborough:

Lacking an out-and-out goalscorer

In Andreas Weimann and Famara Diedhiou, Johnson has two strikers who are capable of scoring goals in the Championship, and proven in doing so.

Both reached double-figures last season and they’ve 12 between them this time round, but neither are forwards who will drag Bristol City into the Premier League.

The game yesterday was dying for someone to take a hold of it but Bristol City don’t seem to have a stand-out player capable of doing that at the moment.

Weimann’s performance yesterday was summed up when he was substituted just after the hour, his facial reactions suggesting his disapproval with Johnson’s decision.

Not creative enough with five in defence

Hillsborough is a tricky away day and with that in mind, Johnson set his team up with five defenders on the pitch – Jack Hunt and Tommy Rowe playing as wing-backs.

With this extra man in defence, Bristol City don’t look half as creative as they have been at times this season. Weimann and Diedhiou took a lot of stick for their side’s uneventful performance yesterday but they could only feed off the balls being played into them, which yesterday wasn’t enough.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Bristol City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 1. Where did Bristol City finish in the Championship during 18-19? 14th 11th 8th 7th

Johnson has some really creative players in his side but he didn’t utilise them thoroughly yesterday – they gave Wednesday too much respect, and ultimately lost a game that was there for the taking.

Robins not ready for the top-six?

If anyone is to take Bristol City into the Premier League, then it’s Johnson. The man is a legend in Bristol and has been edging his side closer to the promised land since his arrival, but as the season goes on and Bristol continue to fall short, it looks to be another season of progression rather than achievement.

Bristol City sit in 8th right now – the same place that they finished last season. They’ve been hanging onto a play-off spot for much of the first-half of the campaign but three-straight defeats has thrown them out of contention and now, a top-six finish seems to be distancing itself from the club.