3 things we clearly learned about Reading after their 2-0 victory over Preston

Reading earned their third successive victory at Preston on Sunday, which pushed them up to 14th in the Championship table.

It was a truly remarkable for victory for the Royals and one that showed how much they’ve improved under new manager Mark Bowen, as they became just the second side to win at Preston so far this season.

Next up, the Royals take on Fulham and with confidence sky high, they’ll believe they can go to Craven Cottage and get a result.

Here are THREE things we clearly learned about Reading in their victory at Deepdale…

Defence impressive

This was Reading’s fourth clean sheet in a row, which is a very impressive run to go on – especially in this division. The Royals have reverted to a back four in recent times and have been good in terms of their clearances and tackles. Michael Morrison and Liam Moore seem to have forged a very good centre-back pairing, something that they weren’t able to do earlier in the season due to the formation.

Now, Reading must push on and make sure that the defence concentrates and plays to this level on a weekly basis. It’s a huge positive, but they’ll have their biggest test yet at Fulham, something that could make them late contenders for a top six place.

Tyler Blackett much improved

The left-back has been brilliant since he came back into the starting XI. Blackett’s defensive work can’t be questioned and he’s been immaculate at the back. The ex Manchester United defender has seemingly improved since last season, and at this current moment is a very important player to the Reading side.

He also managed two assists against Preston, which shows the type of player that he’s turning himself into. If he can hurt the opposition defence whilst help keep clean sheets, then he’s doing a terrific job.

Lucas Joao can lead the line

He is starting to show why Reading spent big money on bringing him to the club in the summer. The striker sometimes suffers a lot of criticism for the nature of his running style, but he can’t have any negative comments after the recent run that he’s been on.

He managed to net once more at Deepdale, and could have got a few more as he looked very dangerous throughout the 90 minutes. Joao can be criticised at times for the nature of his running style, but recently he has been exceptional in all areas, whether it’s closing down or his movement to create chances. There’s no reason why he can’t continue his excellent form at Fulham on New Year’s Day.