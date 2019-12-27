3 things we clearly learned about QPR after their defeat at Reading

Queens Park Rangers lost 1-0 at Reading in the Championship last night, on their final away day of 2019.

QPR and Reading were level in almost every department last night except for the one that matters most – John Swift scored the only goal of the game soon after the restart at the Madejski Stadium, and what a goal it was.

No less than 25-yards from goal, Swift arrowed the ball past Joe Lumley on the half-volley and that proved to be difference.

It takes Reading up to 15th in the Championship table – three points and a place behind QPR who are now winless in their last three outings.

Here we take a look at three things we learned about QPR last night:

Warburton still doesn’t know his best formation

QPR lined up with four at the back last night and a diamond midfield, leaving Jordan Hugill up-front on his own. They created enough chances to win the game but ultimately didn’t, and it begs the question of what their best formation and style is.

Several players drifted in and out of the game last night whilst others just couldn’t get involved at all – the diamond worked for Warburton earlier in the month but it’s quickly come to pot, and now the 57-year-old will be heading back to the drawing board once again.

The full-backs aren’t as effective in a back four

In Todd Kane and Ryan Manning, particularly the latter, QPR have two full-backs who can create chances further up the field. The pair got forward on the odd occasion last night but not half as much as they have done this season, and that’s because they were playing in a back-four.

This back-four is QPR’s best defensive option but it pens the likes of Kane and Manning way too far back, rendering the attack pretty useless – Warburton needs to find a way to keep the solidity of a back-four, but unleash the full-backs on opposition defences.

Lumley getting back to his best

Joe Lumley looked like a broken goalkeeper just last month. Struggling to make a save, let alone keep a clean sheet, he looked a shadow of the keeper that fans know he is.

But last night he was as commanding as ever. Although he was relatively untested he was alert throughout as he tried to launch attacks and his distribution, which is often his downfall, looked on-point.

He could do little to keep out Swift’s strike but did make one good save down to his left in the second-half – it’s good to see him back at it and looking confident, and there’s no debating who the club’s number one is now.