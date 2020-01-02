3 things we clearly learned about Millwall after their comeback victory

Gary Rowett will have been delighted with the way his side recovered yesterday to come from a goal down to take all three points against lowly Luton Town as the Lions ran out eventual 3-1 winners over their struggling visitors.

Sonny Bradley’s header had given Luton a deserved lead at the New Den in a half that Millwall really struggled to get going in, until the second half of the contest where everything changed for the home side.

Rowett was quick to bring on Tom Bradshaw to switch up his side’s tactics, and the move soon paid dividends as the Welshman nodded in Matt Smith’s well executed assist to bring the scores level with just over 20 minutes to play.

Then Connor Mahoney showed great skill and imagination to curl in a well struck effort after cutting in from the left flank to put the Lions into the lead for the first time, before Smith added his own gloss to proceedings as he smashed home a header from Mahoney’s testing cross.

It was a significant result for the Lions who have now leaped up into the play-off places at the expense of Sheffield Wednesday.

Here, we take a look at THREE things that we clearly learned about Millwall during their 3-1 win over Luton…

Ditch three at the back when needed

Rowett deployed his side in a three at the back formation to begin with, however it became clear that this was a tactic that needed to be changed as the Lions struggled to deal with the high press that Luton were utilising, thus putting pressure on their centre halves when in possession.

Rowett clearly identified this problem and changed his tactics ahead of the second half with Bradshaw coming on for Alex Pearce in a bid to change the tide of the game.

Smith on form

The towering centre forward was in great form yesterday as he netted one and assisted one in what was a fruitful afternoon for the former QPR man as he continued the high level of performances that he has put in since arriving at the club during the summer.

His aerial presence and hold up play made him a handful for the Luton backline throughout and his manager will have no doubt been delighted with his contribution yesterday.

Mahoney makes a difference

The winger came on to really affect proceedings well last night, with his direct running and movement off the ball causing havoc for Luton’s creaking backline during the second half.

His cameo performance will have no doubt made his manager sit up and take notice, with the winger having been in and out of the team under Rowett so far, perhaps this showing will convince the former Birmingham City boss that Mahoney is ready to become a regular starter under his stewardship in the coming weeks.