3 things we clearly learned about Luton after their 3-0 loss to Bristol City

Luton Town were comprehensively beaten once more on Sunday, as they went down 3-0 at the hands of Bristol City.

It was a disappointing loss for the Hatters and one that means they sink further into trouble as relegation beckons in the second-half of the season.

Graeme Jones has to find a way of making them become more competitive away from home, that way they will have an opportunity of staying up and maintaining their status as a Championship side.

Here are THREE things we learned from Luton’s 3-0 defeat at Ashton Gate…

Need more creativity

Luton seriously lack any sort of creativity in their front-line. Now that Izzy Brown is out with an injury, the Hatters are seriously struggling to carve out any serious chances. Away from home they look lacklustre and the midfield can’t commit to attacking as it leaves them far to open at the back if they do.

In January they have to find someone that can be the key to unlocking defences, otherwise they aren’t going to score enough away from Kenilworth Road and this could result in an unfortunate relegation.

Defence constantly exposed

Every time a side breaks against Luton, the back four seem to be constantly exposed and over run. It doesn’t just happen on the odd occasion, it happens seemingly five or six times every fixture and that has seen them concede the most goals in the division so far in this current campaign.

They have to sharpen up and it’s time for Jones to go completely defensive away from home, and stop trying to attack the opposition as much. Yes, every team loves to score goals but the one thing that will keep you up in the Championship is a good defence. The structure should be much deeper and have everyone behind the ball.

Lack Championship experience

This is a severe and rather major concern that Jones will have, he has to make sure that he can bring in some experience to his side in January. The problem that Luton currently have is that even when Jones’ side take the lead in a game, there is no one really in the team that has competed at this level and has the know-how to help them hold onto the victory.

This will be something that has to resolved over the transfer window, as without it, the task of staying in the division will be much tougher.