3 things we clearly learned about Brentford after their hammering of Bristol City

Brentford made another significant statement of intent on New Years Day as they hammered Bristol City 4-0 at Ashton Gate.

Bryan Mbeumo gave the visitors the lead after just six minutes, poking home from close range after a mix-up in the Robins backline, with Ashley Williams seeing red just moments later for the hosts.

Said Benrahma made it two with 26 minutes on the clock, finishing cooly after Ollie Watkins had seen his shot saved by Daniel Bentley in the Bristol City goal.

Lee Johnson’s side never looked like getting back into the game and in the final ten minutes, Watkins popped up with two goals of his own to add some gloss to the display.

Here, we take a look at THREE things we clearly learned about the Bees…

The next best

It is clear from the opening half of the season that Leeds and West Brom are the front runners for automatic promotion, boasting a nine point gap over the rest of the division.

However, Brentford are beginning to really establish themselves as the club who will challenge them the most in the second half of the campaign.

They are solid at the back and absolutely lethal up front, so it will be interesting to see just how much pressure they can exert over the next months.

Pinnock at his best

The signing of Ethan Pinnock from Barnsley in the summer was an exciting one, given the prowess he had shown for the Tykes, although it had not been an easy start at Griffin Park.

He found it impossible to break up the Jansson Jeanvier alliance which had proved so effective, and when he was given his chance, he rarely looked up to scratch.

However, he showed yesterday why he was so highly rated, dominating the Bristol City attack and comprehensively dealing with everything which came his way. He could prove crucial in the second half of the season.

Maupay who?

There was a plenty of debate when it emerged that Ollie Watkins would be the man to step up when Neal Maupay was sold in the summer. Many wanted a replacement brought in with the funds.

But it is safe to say now that Watkins has silenced any of those critics, having established him as one of the best marksman in the second tier.

His brace at Ashton Gate took his tally to 17 for the season and is now just one behind Aleksandar Mitrovic in the scoring charts.