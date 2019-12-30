3 things we clearly learned about Brentford after their disappointing weekend defeat

Brentford’s good run of form came to a crashing end on Sunday when they were beaten 1-0 by London rivals Millwall at The Den.

Aiden O’Brien’s eighth minute strike was enough to decide a match in what was a badly lacklustre display from the West London promotion chasers.

Here, we take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about the Bees from the clash…

Tiredness set in

It was clear from the Bees display at The Den on Sunday that the Christmas period had started to take its toll on Thomas Frank’s side.

December had been a good month for the West Londoners, beating Cardiff, Fulham and Swansea whilst picking up a point away to West Brom, but for a side that had not been rotated much over that period, fatigue was always likely to be a factor.

The usually lethal front-three of Benraham, Watkins and Mbeumo lacked their usual vigour and rarely troubled the Lions defence. It will now be interesting to see how quickly they can recover ahead of their New Years day clash with Bristol City.

Stubborn troubles

For all their attacking strengths, Brentford once again showed on Sunday that when faced with a stubborn side set-up to protect a lead, they struggle to break them down.

It was a similar story to their 1-0 loss away to Blackburn back in November and their home defeat to Huddersfield in the same month.

Whilst they remain a deadly attacking force, the Bees will struggle to win promotion unless they can discover a way to start unlocking these sorts of set-ups.

Frank needs a response

We have seen this season that Frank is yet to fully endear himself to the Brentford faithful and if this loss turns into another poor run of form, he may well find himself under pressure again.

Bristol City are the next opponents in what will be a daunting trip to Ashton Gate to kick-off the new decade but Frank must ensure, for his sake more than anything else, that his side are ready.

A strong performance and suddenly this defeat is nothing more than a blip. Anything else and questions may be asked again.