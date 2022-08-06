3 things to watch out for in Sheffield United v Millwall on Saturday

Both Championship clubs got off to completely different starts in their campaigns at the weekend, with one losing and the other sealing a first three points of the season.

For the Blades, they came away from the fixture with nothing, as Joao Pedro fired in a goal to give Watford the three points in their opening game.

Sheffield United possess a solid squad though and will be desperate to pick up some points in this fixture.

As for Millwall, they could not have had a better start to the campaign.

Two goals from the on loan Charlie Cresswell against Stoke City put the Lions at the top of the table after the fixture and they’ll be confident of more points heading to Bramall Lane.

Here then, are three things to watch out for in this next Championship game between the two clubs.

1. A win to either club rather than a draw

Looking at the stats involving these two teams in their previous games, there haven’t been too many draws meaning one team is likely to come away with three points.

In this Championship fixture previously, there have only been three draws with four Sheffield United wins and six Millwall victories.

That’s a rate of just 23% when it comes to draws and it means that both teams tend to go for it in this fixture.

It means the game should certainly be entertaining if these other fixtures are anything to go by and it could see plenty of goals too.

2. Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom to play a fresh strike-force

With Sheffield United losing in their last game against Watford and neither of Iliman Ndiaye or Daniel Jebbison doing much in front of the Hornets’ goal, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see two new strikers played in this fixture.

In the Blades’ squad, they currently have Rhian Brewster who could start instead of those two, as well as Reda Khadra and Billy Sharp.

With the players having had another week of training too – so someone like Khadra will be more familiar with the team – it means the boss could choose to completely rotate his frontline.

It means Millwall might not know what to prepare for in Sheffield United’s strike-force – so there could be plenty of goals in this fixture.

3. Scott Malone

In general, the player to watch in this fixture could be Millwall’s Scott Malone.

In the Championship game against Stoke he was excellent and was arguably the Lions best player behind Charlie Cresswell.

Playing on the left flank, he assisted one of the goals and was pretty much everywhere down that side for his club during the fixture.

In fact, Malone created more chances than anyone on the field in that game with four and also completed more dribbles than anyone with a total of two in the fixture.

Malone as a player then could be very important for Millwall this season again if that first game is anything to go by – and he could be the player that Sheffield United need to watch out for during the match.