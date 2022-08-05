3 things to watch out for in Burnley v Luton Town on Saturday

Burnley and Luton Town will both be aiming to push on in the Championship over the course of the coming months.

Set to face each other tomorrow, this particular clash could potentially turn out to be an enthralling affair at Turf Moor.

Burnley made the perfect start to life under the guidance of their new manager Vincent Kompany last week by defeating Huddersfield Town.

Luton meanwhile were forced to settle for a point in their clash with Birmingham City at Kenilworth Road.

Both sides have engaged in some transfer activity ahead of this weekend’s game.

Burnley have bolstered their squad by swooping for Manuel Benson whilst Luton have signed and subsequently loaned out John McAtee.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, we have decided to take a look at three things that you should watch out for in this particular fixture…

Ian Maatsen’s threat from the full-back position

A stand-out performer for Burnley in their triumph over Huddersfield, Ian Maatsen sealed all three points for his side by scoring the winning goal in the first-half of this fixture.

As well as marking his first competitive appearance for the Clarets with a goal, Maatsen also provided six key passes as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.40.

Set to provide an attacking threat again from his full-back position tomorrow, Luton’s defenders will need to be at their very best to prevent him from making a decisive impact.

Elijah Adebayo set to provide stiff test for Burnley’s centre-backs

Whilst Elijah Adebayo was unable to find the back of the net last weekend, he will unquestionably provide a stiff test for Burnley’s defenders tomorrow.

During the previous campaign, the Luton striker scored 16 goals at this level and used his physical presence to win 4.1 aerial duels per game in the Championship (as per WhoScored).

The Hatters will be hoping that Adebayo is firing on all cylinders tomorrow as they aim to secure a positive result on their travels.

A debut for Benson

Signed for an undisclosed fee from Antwerp yesterday, Manuel Benson will be keen to make an immediate impact for Burnley.

Whereas Kompany may opt against making some alterations to the club’s starting eleven for this fixture, Benson could potentially be introduced as a substitute at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Having provided 10 direct goal contributions in the Jupiler Pro League last season for Antwerp, the 25-year-old will now be hoping to produce some creativity in the Championship over the course of the current campaign.

