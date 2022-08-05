3 things to watch out for Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town this evening

Huddersfield Town head to St Andrew’s tonight to take on Birmingham City, as the two Championship rivals eye their first victory of the 2022/23 campaign.

Danny Schofield’s first game in-charge of the Terriers was a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Burnley, whilst John Eustace oversaw a creditable goalless draw last weekend as Birmingham held Luton Town.

There’s always a thirst to get that first win on the board early on in the season and that’s going to be the aim of both tonight.

Like most Championship fixtures, particularly at this early stage of the season, the game is a tough one to call and predictions are difficult to be on the money with.

Instead, we have opted to outline THREE things to looks out for at St Andrew’s this evening as another weekend of EFL action kicks-off.

Birmingham’s home approach

Last week’s draw at Luton looks a good one, with a point at Kenilworth Road something that most will take.

Birmingham were tough to beat and soaked up Luton’s moments of dominance well. They carried a threat of sorts, too, producing a really decent away performance.

Heading back to St Andrew’s the supporters might want to see a touch more control of the game and ambition to go and get three points. However, Eustace’s first port of call is going to be making Blues hard to beat.

Quite what their approach is tonight will be one thing to look out for.

Tino Anjorin’s role for Huddersfield

Anjorin has arrived back at Huddersfield on a season-long loan from Chelsea, looking to have a greater impact on the side than he managed during the second-half of 2021/22.

After playing for Chelsea in pre-season and arriving close to 22/23 kicking off, Schofield opted to hold Anjorin back last week. He was used from the bench against Burnley, with his introduction sparking Huddersfield’s best spell of the game.

From a Huddersfield perspective, the hope is going to be that the 20-year-old is in from the off tonight, whether that’s in a role wide on the left or through the middle.

Schofield has hinted he feels Anjorin can do the most damage through the middle, which is where he used him against Burnley.

Paul Harsley’s insight

Earlier this week Harsley left Birmingham and took up the role as one of Schofield’s assistants at Huddersfield.

Schofield admitted in yesterday’s press conference that Harsley arriving in the building was quite timely given who this weekend’s opponents are, and it’s going to be interesting to see if Huddersfield have focused and locked down on any particular Birmingham tactics.