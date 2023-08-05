Highlights Norwich City will be without Teemu Pukki, who played a key role in their previous season, forcing Wagner to rely on new signings to make up for his absence.

The Championship returns with a bang this weekend with a full slate of fixtures.

A number of games will also be broadcast on TV, with Southampton and Sheffield Wednesday sharing the honours of raising the curtain on a new season.

There will still be a big block of 3pm kick-off games on Saturday, as is tradition in English football.

Norwich City and Hull City will compete in one of eight games set to start in that time slot in the opening round of games.

The two sides last met in February in Carrow Road, where the Canaries came out on top to a 3-1 scoreline.

However, a lot has changed in the six months since then at both clubs so expect a totally different game this weekend.

What can we expect from Norwich City v Hull City this weekend?

David Wagner will be looking to get off to a good start to the campaign as he takes charge of the first home fixture of the new term.

But Liam Rosenior has earned plenty of plaudits for the work he has done since taking over the Tigers late last year.

Here are three things to look out for when the two teams face on Saturday…

Norwich City without Teemu Pukki

Norwich City will be embarking on a new season without Teemu Pukki for the first time since 2017, when the team finished 14th in the Championship.

The Finn featured 41 times in the league last year, contributing 10 goals and seven assists.

His absence will be keenly felt even if his influence waned slightly before his departure as a free agent during the summer.

Wagner will now have to make do without him entirely, with Josh Sargent and Adam Idah tasked with making up for his departure.

Ashley Barnes will also be available to take on some of the attacking responsibility at Carrow Road this season following his signing as a free agent in Pukki’s place.

Who will be in goals for Hull City?

Karl Darlow was a superb January signing at Hull last season that filled an important hole in Rosenior’s squad.

The shot-stopper cemented himself as first choice at the MKM Stadium before returning to Newcastle United at the end of the season.

Darlow has since lined up a move to Leeds United and will not be returning to the Hull squad for this season.

That gives Rosenior a choice between Matt Ingram and Thimothée Lo-Tutala to give the nod, with Ingram most likely to start on Saturday.

But his performance could determine whether Hull still pursue a move for a new goalkeeper this summer or not.

New signings

The opening day is also the first chance to see a whole glut of new signings for each club in the division.

Norwich and Hull are no exception and should see some competitive debuts this weekend.

The visitors have added the likes of Liam Delap, Jason Lokilo, Ruben Vinagre and have re-signed Xavi Simons from Chelsea on a permanent basis.

Meanwhile, Wagner will have the likes of Borja Sainz, Christian Fassnacht, Shane Duffy, Jack Stacey and Barnes at his disposal.

Both managers will be keen to give their fresh faces a first runout in a competitive fixture for the club this weekend.