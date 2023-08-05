Highlights Kevin Nisbet's performance in the Championship will be closely watched, as he made the move from Scottish football to the English leagues.

The 2023-24 Championship season kicks off this weekend, and for Middlesbrough it's all about licking their wounds and getting back to business after what happened in May.

Boro were the favourites to win the play-offs following a marked improvement under Michael Carrick's management since his appointment last October.

Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer were firing in the goals and it looked as though they'd be the team to beat, but they stumbled against Coventry City in the semi-finals and lost 1-0 on aggregate against the Sky Blues.

Following that disappointment, Boro's transfer business has been interesting to say the least as they have invested mostly in players that will be better in a few years time, and they have failed to land one of their main targets in last season's loanee Ryan Giles, who has instead headed to Luton Town.

There is still business to be done for Boro ahead of the September 1 deadline but their squad is far-from finished ahead of Millwall's visit to the Riverside Stadium, and the Lions are still in the market for new players as well.

Gary Rowett's outfit narrowly missed out on the top six last season and tragedy occurred earlier in the summer when long-time owner John Berylson passed away following a car accident.

It is business as usual though for the Lions and a number of new players have arrived at The Den, including the likes of Joe Bryan from Fulham.

Ahead of the clash between Boro and Millwall, let's look at THREE things that you should be looking out for in this match.

Can Kevin Nisbet step-up in the Championship?

Like many players who make the move from Scottish football to the English leagues, many will be eager to see if Kevin Nisbet can step up to the Championship.

Millwall have aggressively pursued the Scotland international since January, where a deal was all-but done with Hibernian - only for the striker to turn it down despite completing a medical.

Nisbet instead finished the 2022-23 season with Hibs and ended up netting 12 goals in just 19 Scottish Premiership appearances, a record which despite the assumed general level of quality in that division is no mean feat.

He is likely to start in attack alongside Tom Bradshaw with Zian Flemming in behind, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on against a stellar back-line.

Sam Silvera set for big Boro impact?

Middlesbrough may have lost some star loanees from last season, but they have invested in their future this summer with one of those incoming players being Sam Silvera.

The 22-year-old Australian winger arrives from Central Coast Mariners in the A-League, and his performance in the A-League Final is where he perhaps attracted a lot of admirers with his goal and assist in a 6-1 win over Melbourne City.

Silvera has already showed in pre-season that he has electric pace and he has found the back of the net on multiple occasions, so he must be in contention to start against the Lions and if he does, then he can show what he's all about.

Can Zian Flemming spark further transfer interest?

Despite multiple bids earlier on in the transfer window from Burnley, Zian Flemming remains a Millwall player following his 15-goal debut season in England.

The Dutchman has been featuring in pre-season as normal and seemingly hasn't been kicking up a fuss that no-one is yet to meet the Lions' valuation, but with Lazio and Sevilla credited with an interest as well it will be intriguing to see how he starts the season.

Should he get among the goals once again, then we could end up seeing some late bids further down the line in August for his services - regardless of that though, he is a player that will give the Boro defence something to think about.