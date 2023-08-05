Highlights Leicester City's goalkeeping situation is worth watching, with new signing Mads Hermansen likely to start, but the bench selection of Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen could lead to potential exits.

Keep an eye on Gustavo Hamer's performance for Coventry City, as the midfielder was instrumental in their previous season's success and is attracting interest from other clubs.

The opening Championship fixture will give us a chance to see new signings in action, particularly Stephy Mavididi at Leicester City and Ellis Simms at Coventry City, and how they adapt to the league.

With the Championship campaign set to get underway this weekend, there are certainly some enticing opening fixtures to look forward to.

This is certainly the case on Sunday afternoon, when Leicester City take on Coventry City at the King Power Stadium.

If the local factor of the match wasn't enough to make this an intriguing encounter, the situation both clubs find themselves in at the moment certainly does.

Leicester, for example, are just coming off the back of relegation from the Premier League and will no doubt be targeting an instant return to the top flight.

For Coventry, meanwhile, all eyes are on the Sky Blues to see how they react to missing out on promotion to the Premier League having lost on penalties in the Championship play-off final back in May.

It no doubt promises to be an entertaining match, but with it being the first of the season, there is plenty to keep an eye out for.

Indeed, below, we've identified three things to look out for during the match on Sunday.

3 Leicester City's goalkeeping situation

One thing to certainly keep an eye on for this weekend's match is the goalkeeping situation at Leicester City.

Indeed, currently, there are three goalkeepers on the books at the King Power Stadium that could arguably stake a claim to be first choice at the club.

Having recently signed Mads Hermansen, however, it seems very likely that the Dane will be the starting goalkeeper for Leicester City this Sunday and season.

What to watch out for is who is selected on the bench for the Foxes, in my opinion.

Indeed, whoever is third choice at the club out of Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen could well push for an exit from the club given their respective levels of experience are far beyond that of third-choice.

2 Gustavo Hamer

Another intriguing thing to watch this weekend will be whether or not Gus Hamer features for Coventry City, and indeed, if he does, how he performs.

The Sky Blues midfielder was one of two star players at the club last season, alongside Viktor Gyokeres, in leading Coventry to the Championship play-off final.

Indeed, had Hamer not got injured in that play-off final versus Luton, dare I say the outcome of that match could have been different.

Understandably, given his level of performance at the club in recent seasons, Hamer, with only one-year remaining on his deal, is a wanted man this summer.

Burnley have been heavily linked, alongside the likes of Fulham, Nottingham Forest and perhaps optimistically, Leeds.

Whilst Hamer will likely feature for the Sky Blues if fit, it will certainly be interesting to gauge his performance and body language as a potential indication of what the future could hold for him.

1 New signings

Last but not least, given that it is the opening Championship fixture, it is going to be the first chance to see each respective clubs' new signings in competitive action for the first time, if they are fit to do so.

There have been five new arrivals at Leicester City so far this summer, and even more at Coventry City, with the Sky Blues making eight new additions this summer.

Ellis Simms could leave Everton with a number of Championship clubs interested

From a Leicester perspective, it is going to be fascinating to see how new signing Stephy Mavididi handles the transition from Ligue 1 to the Championship.

Whilst at Coventry City, it is going to be interesting to see how Ellis Simms fits in and if indeed he can score goals regularly at this level.

Let's hope we see as many new faces fit and ready for Sunday as possible.