A new season inevitably creates intrigue as supporters predict and hope for the perfect start to the season.

Both sides earned the 'nearly men' title in their bid for promotion last season, Blackburn Rovers making way as Sunderland clinched sixth spot on the final day while West Brom failed to fully assert themselves into the picture following a derisory start to the season under Steve Bruce.

Now into August, the opening set of EFL fixtures is upon us - an interesting test for both sides with notable changes to either team’s eleven getting their first airings in a competitive setting.

A make-shift Blackburn frontline

The inevitable departure of Ben Brereton Díaz certainly leaves some questions for Jon Dahl Tomasson to answer regarding the lack of goals within the Rovers line-up. The 24-year-old, who topped the club charts with 14 league goals, made the move to Villarreal this summer.

An unexpected blow, however, comes in the form of Sam Gallagher’s absence for Saturday, as confirmed by the Blackburn boss, due to injury. His absence all but confirms a debut for new striker Niall Ennis, arriving on a free from Plymouth Argyle.

The former Wolves man registered 12 goals and five assists last season for the then League One outfit with Rovers needing their new recruit to have his shooting boots at the ready.

However, there are concerns over Ellis’ fitness, casting doubts if he will be fit enough to start against West Brom, pointing to a makeshift frontline for the opening day.

While the pressure is on for Ennis and Gallagher to deliver the goods, Rovers will be hoping their other attacking outlets can help out and chip in with some goals of their own, too.

A chance for the youth to impress

Fitness concerns and absences up the field could provide a silver lining to youngster Harry Leonard. The 19-year-old enjoyed a brief cameo towards the final run-in with the forward making his name known throughout the preseason proceedings.

Eager to impress, Leonard scored three goals along with an assist for his troubles, including a goal against Spanish top-flight side Girona.

With senior figures fighting back to full fitness, the academy graduate will be ready to step in if and when needed. It is clear to see Leonard will likely be involved in the senior setup more so this campaign but an opening day outing could be the perfect way to capitalise on his preseason momentum and make his name known.

A debut waiting in the wings

A player in desperate need of regular game time joining a club requiring some much-needed flair and creativity, Jeremy Sarmiento’s arrival in the Black Country seems like the perfect fit on paper.

While Jed Wallace was a mainstay on the right-hand side of the attack, registering minutes in all 46 Championship matches, the left-hand side has seen more flexibility and change over the course of the season. Long-term injuries to Matt Phillips and Grady Diangana at different points has led to makeshift deputies at times, the likes of Adam Reach and even Brandon Thomas-Asante taking on the role on occasion.

Now the time arrives for a versatile, creative option in the form of Sarmiento, the Brighton loanee fresh off the back of his own injury concerns now in dire need of regular game time.

Brighton boss, Roberto De Zerbi, has challenged the Ecuadorian international to make 35 appearances this season as he looks to fight for his spot in a talented core of attacking talent down on the south coast.

A debut, however, may have to come from off the bench. The 21-year-old did not feature in any of the Baggies' preseason outings but with a full week of training with his new teammates, he is likely to be included in the 18.