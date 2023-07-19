Newly-promoted Wrexham AFC are in the United States for their pre-season tour ahead of their highly-anticipated return to the Football League and League Two.

After 15 years away from the EFL and with the expectations that come with a hit television show about the club, Wrexham is expected to sell out many of the matches in the upcoming tour throughout the United States.

Here we take a look at three things to watch out for while Wrexham are competing across the Atlantic Ocean:

When do Wrexham play Man United and Chelsea?

Wrexham are already in the United States and will begin their tour when they take on the Chelsea on July 19 at Kenan Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The Red Dragons will then fly cross-country before taking on Los Angeles Galaxy II of MLS Next Pro on July 22 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, home of Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Galaxy.

Wrexham will then play another Premier League powerhouse, Manchester United, on July 25 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

The League Two newcomers will fly back across the United States to conclude their trip when they take on Philadelphia Union II of MLS Next Pro at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Are Wrexham set to play full-strength Premier League sides?

We’re going to go East-West in assessing Wrexham’s opponents for this tour.

Chelsea have announced an incredibly strong squad that will be traveling to the United States, led by star players such as Raheem Sterling, Thiago Silva and Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Blues have a 29-man squad for the trip, including five goalkeepers. So expect Chelsea to have fewer stars in their match-up against Wrexham than their EPL opponents in the United States.

Manchester United announced that their academy squad would be the group heading to San Diego but new signing Jonny Evans will be a part of the group in California on July 25. Otherwise, expect Manchester United to roll out a young squad against Wrexham.

Philadelphia Union II and Los Angeles Galaxy II will be a totally different level of football competition for Wrexham. Philadelphia currently sits in sixth in MLS Next Pro’s Eastern Conference and are tied for second-most goals allowed in the league with 38, per MLSNextPro.com. Striker Jeremy Rafanello leads Union II with seven goals, followed by Stefan Stojanovic with five.

Galaxy II are second-bottom in MLS Next Pro’s Western Conference, leading the entirety of MLS Next Pro in goals allowed with 41, per MLSNextPro.com. Aaron Bibout is the only consistent source of offense for the Galaxy reserves, scoring ten goals already in the league despite no teammate of his scoring more than three.

How to follow Wrexham's USA tour

This tour is going to be captured from all angles. Not only will ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ have cameras at the event but the American podcast network ‘Men In Blazers’ announced that they would have a podcast series covering the four-match tour.

It’s rare to see this much international hoopla over a League Two side but celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have set this club up for commercial success in the United States.