3 things the future may hold for Juninho Bacuna as Huddersfield Town make decision on player’s future

Huddersfield Town have a number of key player decisions to make heading into the summer transfer window, with a large percentage of Carlos Corberan’s squad out of contract.

Corberan remained coy on what the club’s plans were with those players in yesterday’s press conference, refusing to name names as the club gear up for a big transfer window.

It is the understanding of Football League World that one player who will see his contract extended is Juninho Bacuna.

Bacuna is coming to the end of his three-year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium, but the club plan on activating the option that sits in their favour and extending that by 12 months.

What the future then holds for the 23-year-old is up for debate, though.

We look to explain exactly why as we list THREE things that the future could hold for Bacuna on the back of this news…

A long-term future under Corberan

This season, Bacuna has been used regularly by Corberan, with the Huddersfield head coach leaning heavily on the midfielder’s versatility.

He’s had a stint at right-back, played on the wing and, favourably, has played as a central midfielder with the licence to get forwards.

In 34 appearances, Bacuna has scored four goals and registered three assists this season, but has been inconsistent at the same time.

Yet, you could argue that he’s not going to be someone Corberan is pushing through the exit door given his involvement this season.

In fact, Corberan might actually want to keep the midfielder beyond these initial 12 months, offering him guidance and a chance to unearth the undoubted potential he’s got.

Short-term security

What a 12-month contract extension does is give Bacuna some short-term assurances that he’s not going to be a free agent next season.

However, in the long-term it is anyone’s guess what could unfold for the midfielder.

In honesty, if he was moving on from Huddersfield, he wouldn’t be short of options. Yet it still isn’t a nice feeling not having those sort of long-term securities that footballers look for in transfers.

With that in mind, it’s hard to imagine that Bacuna is going to happy just sitting on a 12-month deal at Huddersfield for a second successive season.

He might not have much choice, though.

A quick sale

The cynical side of you might think that Huddersfield are triggering this 12-month extension on Bacuna’s deal to ensure he doesn’t leave the club for free in the summer, with the Terriers hoping to cash in.

It’s unclear if that’s Huddersfield’s stance right now and we will only know when Bacuna signs his extension and the summer comes around.

You cannot rule it out, though, with Huddersfield known to be looking to get high earners off the books and not exactly in a position where they’d turn their nose up at a decent fee for Bacuna.

A possibility, then, that should not come as a surprise.