3 things for Birmingham City man to consider as teams make progress in transfer pursuit

A number of major European teams have met Birmingham City’s asking price for 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, a report from The Daily Mirror has claimed.

Bellingham has been in outstanding form for the Blues since breaking into their senior side back at the start of the season, making 35 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

That is something that has attracted plenty of interest in the teenager from further up the footballing pyramid, and it now seems as though Bellingham’s departure from St Andrew’s is edging closer.

According to the latest reports, Premier League pair Manchester United and Chelsea, as well as Bundesliga duo Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, all meeting Birmingham’s valuation of £15million upfront, with a potential further £15million in add-ons based on future achievements.

So which of those clubs will Bellingham elect to head for in the summer, and what could influence the youngster’s decision when deciding who wins the battle for signature?

Here, we take a look at three things Bellingham will have to consider before choosing which of those teams to sign for.

How are those clubs faring at the minute?

One issue Bellingham will surely be thinking about when he makes this decision, is the position those interested clubs currently find themselves in.

At such a young age, the midfielder may not want to move to a club where the pressure is on him to make an immediate impact at a club that has such high expectations, which may not be easy for him to do during his first experience of top-flight football.

But with Bayern and Dortmund occupy the top two spots in the Bundesliga, and both Chelsea and United are enjoying a recent resurgence that has put them back in contention for a place in the Champions League next season, it seems as though all four seemingly have something to offer Bellingham this summer.

How much game time will he get?

Of course, it won’t just the club’s success that Bellingham will be considering when he decides where to go next, but also his own individual prospects.

Having enjoyed his first taste of regular senior football throughout the course of this season, the teenager may want to move to a club that could then leave him to play in their youth teams for the next few years, which may prove frustrating for him.

Indeed, all four of these clubs do have some form for giving young players their chance at first-team level in recent seasons, meaning there may well be ample opportunities for Bellingham to contemplate here.

How far away will he want to go?

It should also be noted, that Bellingham’s choice here, is unlikely to be based solely on a football perspective.

At such a young age, the prospect of a move to a new, unfamiliar country to join either Dortmund or Bayen, could be a daunting one for Bellingham, given the off the field challenges it could present him with to go along with the task of having to establish himself at such a big club.

Consequentially, you have to wonder whether this particular issue could give United and/or Chelsea something of an advantage in the battle for this particular signing.