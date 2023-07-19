Derby County will be entering their second season attempting to get back into the Sky Bet Championship after a tumultuous relegation season in 2021-22.

Gone are the days of Wayne Rooney pulling a rabbit out of his hat to secure points only to see his club have them deducted due to off-field issues at the ownership level. Derby were finally taken over by Clowes Development in July 2022, allowing the club to officially begin anew in League One.

After a slow start to the previous season, Derby lured Paul Warne away from Championship’s Rotherham United to be their manager, and it led to near-immediate success.

The Rams, who led League One in home-match attendance, just missed out on the last spot in the League One play-offs by a single point after losing 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season - not having your skipper sent off in the 41st minute would have helped their cause and, potentially, led to a very different outcome.

How can Derby win promotion in 2023/24?

Here we look ahead and list three things that the Rams need to do in order to secure promotion in the coming League One season:

Replacing McGoldrick's goals

David McGoldrick pulled off a massive feat last season when he scored 22 league goals for Derby County despite turning 35 in November and seemingly been on the decline after leaving Sheffield United.

However, McGoldrick has now signed with Notts County and taken a further step down the pyramid to the club it all started for him. His goals will need replacing. It will be crucial for the Rams to find an on-pitch replacement for McGoldrick's goalscoring volume.

James Collins scored 11 while Conor Hourihane and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing each scored eight in League One - all three made over 40 appearances, per fbref. It will be up to those three to step up for Derby again after the team scored 67 goals last season, per fbref - good for seventh in the league

The need for goalscorers will likely force the Rams to add to Warne's squad. A young forward on a loan for the season from a higher-level club, with over a month until the transfer deadline, is an option. As is another experienced head like McGoldrick.

Can Derby become less reliant on experience?

There is a major caveat to Derby’s ability to repeat their offensive success from the 2022-23 season: their top five goalscorers are at least 30 years of age. Paul Warne and company cannot rationally rely on each of those players to be as healthy as they were last year and it will be up to a young player on the Rams roster to start stepping up.

Louie Sibley and Liam Thompson could be in-house options to create some goals for the Rams. Derby have also brought in Northern Ireland international Conor Washington from Rotherham United, hoping that Washington can replicate his goalscoring prowess from his time in League One with Charlton Athletic (22 goals in 71 appearances).

Retaining solidity

Derby only allowed 46 goals last year, per fbref, sitting comfortably in the top-six in that particular ranking.

It will be crucial for the Rams to replicate that success in the first full season under Paul Warne.

Key to that again will be Joe Wildsmith, who has competition in goal after the Rams brought in Josh Vickers - Warne’s former keeper at Rotherham United.

Without McGoldrick, goalscoring might not be as easy as it was last year, so it will be essential to their success for the Rams to have a strong backline.