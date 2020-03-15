3 things centre-back must be considering amidst Leeds United and Crystal Palace interest

Ipswich Town’s Luke Woolfenden is set to be at the heart of a transfer tussle between Leeds United and Crystal Palace in the summer, according to TWTD.

The centre-back has been in great form for The Tractor Boys this season, and has been one of few who have shone brightly for Paul Lambert’s side.

Here are THREE things Woolfenden must think about amidst Leeds and Palace interest…

Playing time

This is probably the biggest question that Woolfenden would ask if he’s move to one of the clubs that have been mentioned. If Leeds were to go up, and Palace remained in the Premier League then he has to question the amount of playing time he’d get at either club.

It could well be a deal that includes a season loan-back clause or even a signing with a view to loan him to another Championship side in the next campaign. He’ll be competing with some really good defenders at the types of clubs he’s linked with, and at this current time it doesn’t look like he’d be higher than third choice for either club at best.

Development

He has to decide where he’s going to develop the best, and Woolfenden must make sure that he looks at the track record of the club’s that are linked with him alongside the players that have developed at either of the teams.

Leeds have players such as Ben White who has joined on loan from Brighton and Hove Ablion and shown that the club can develop youth, whilst Crystal Palace are a Premier League team so the pull of playing for a side in the top-flight may be too much for the centre-back.

Aspirations

At just 21-years-old, he has his whole career to look forward to, but he has to think about what he was to achieve in his time as a professional footballer. There are often stories of players who reject going to a top team to stay with their current side, but if you want to be the best then you have to play at the highest level.

This is something Woolfenden will know, and in the coming months he may well have a decision to make that will require him to make a choice for his own personal gain and long-term future in the game.