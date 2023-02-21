3 things all West Brom supporters will surely agree on

West Brom fell to a disappointing 3-2 defeat at Watford last night but they will still feel promotion is a possibility.

The loss left Albion four points away from the top six ahead of a massive game against in-form Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns this weekend.

Despite the slight recent dip in form, it doesn’t change the fact that Carlos Corberan has done a magnificent job since he was appointed as Steve Bruce’s successor and fans will be excited about what the future holds under the Spaniard.

However, as has often been the case with Albion, there’s off-field distractions from the owner and here we look at THREE things all supporters will surely agree on concerning the club right now…

The owner needs to go

The obvious one is that Guochuan Lai leaving would be in the best interest of the football club.

It’s well documented that he hasn’t paid back a loan that he took out a few years ago, which is a massive concern, whilst another high interest loan earlier this year prompted more concern among the support.

Of course, it’s not easy to just get a new owner but Albion will be hoping for a change at the top and it will be a great day for the fans if it happens.

Alex Palmer is badly missed

Back to the football, the recent performances have shown just how much Albion have missed Alex Palmer in goal.

David Button was unconvincing earlier in the season and when he returned to the XI recently, whilst Josh Griffiths has made good saves but also errors in the draw with Blackburn and at Vicarage Road last night.

So, Palmer returning will be huge and could be key to the Baggies’ promotion push.

Keeping Carlos Corberan was massive

Finally, the decision makers at The Hawthorns do deserve credit for bringing Corberan to the club and then securing the former Huddersfield coach on a long-term contract after interest from Leeds.

He has managed to unite the fans in a matter of months and the fact they’re even in contention to finish in the top six is some achievement considering they were in the relegation zone when he was appointed.

There are valid worries about the long-term future of the club under the owner but with Corberan there is a possibility they return to the next Premier League in the next few years.