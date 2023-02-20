3 things all Sunderland supporters will surely agree on

Sunderland‘s first season back in the Championship since the ill-fated 2017-18 campaign, in which they suffered a second successive relegation and dropped into League One, is going rather well.

The club has been re-energised in the last 12 months and it was Alex Neil who guided the Black Cats back to the second tier via the play-offs last season, although after just a few games of the 2022-23 campaign he had departed for Stoke City.

Tony Mowbray was picked as his replacement and his experience has been a major factor in the Wearsiders currently sitting in fifth position in what is proving to be an incredibly competitive battle for the top six.

Whilst there is a lot of things that supporters of a club can disagree on, surely there are three things at the Stadium of Light that the fanbase can come together on and agree with? Let’s take a look.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is doing a fantastic job as Black Cats owner

There would have been a lot of skepticism back in 2021 when young French tycoon Louis-Dreyfus became the controlling stakeholder at Sunderland, but he has proven to be a worthwhile custodian of the club.

Whilst it’s true there has been rocky moments, such as the revelation that he only owned 41 per cent of shares and the pairing of Charlie Methven and Stewart Donald still had a 59 per cent share between them along with Juan Sartori, his increase to 51 per cent last summer saw more trust gained from the fanbase.

Since arriving on Wearside, Louis-Dreyfus has overhauled various aspects of the club and leads a more data-driven approach to all matters, which also involved hiring technical director Kristjaan Speakman.

There has been a big shift in recruitment to acquiring young players with obvious potential, both on loan and permanently, and at the moment that approach appears to be paying off.

Louis-Dreyfus has the funds to make a real difference at the club and now it’s been two years since he became a part of the furniture at the Stadium of Light, it can be agreed that he’s doing a fine job.

Amad Diallo is destined for the Premier League

Sunderland fended off interest clubs across Europe to land Amad Diallo on loan in August, and the winger has more-than proved that he is good enough to make the step up to the top flight of English football next season.

Manchester United had seen enough of the Ivorian to pay a significant sum a few years ago to Atalanta to land him, but he has featured just nine times so far for the Red Devils and was last season sent on loan to Rangers, where he didn’t particularly impress.

It has been a different story with Sunderland though, where he has scored seven times and been a constant nuisance to Championship defences on a weekly basis with his pace and trickery.

Now that he has seemingly proven himself in the second tier of English football, the next step for Diallo is to play in the Premier League on a regular basis – whether that is with Sunderland next season if they get promoted or it is with another outfit on loan remains to be seen, but he has the talent to go all the way.

Ross Stewart must be offered a bumper new contract

Few would have expected Ross Stewart to have the impact he’s made since his arrival in January 2021 from Ross County – even if it didn’t happen straight away.

He had to wait for Charlie Wyke to depart to really get his opportunity, but the Scotsman grabbed it with both hands, scoring 26 goals last season to help Sunderland win promotion.

Stewart then racked up five goals and three assists in his first seven league matches of the current campaign before suffering a thigh tear, but that didn’t stop his scoring form upon his return as he had scored six goals in seven matches going into last month’s FA Cup clash with Fulham.

Unfortunately, a torn achilles has ended his season early, and a further issue could arise in the summer with just one year left on Stewart’s contract.

The one-year optional extension has already been triggered in his current deal, and now it’s up to the Sunderland hierarchy to put terms on the table that are competitive with the top earners at not only the club but in the division as his goalscoring prowess deserves a big wage increase at the very least.

There may be a risk in that due to his two serious injuries this season, but he is the complete centre-forward as he has showed multiple times this season and the powers-that-be simply have to put a multi-year contract on the table.