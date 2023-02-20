3 things all Sheffield United supporters will surely agree on

Sheffield United will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship on Saturday when they face Watford at Bramall Lane.

The Blades recently suffered back-to-back defeats at this level to Middlesbrough and Millwall.

As a result of Boro’s win over Queens Park Rangers last weekend, United now only hold a four-point advantage over Michael Carrick’s side in the race for a top-two finish.

In order to avoid being dragged into a battle for automatic promotion, the Blades know that they will need to embark on a winning run in the coming weeks.

Ahead of the club’s upcoming clash with Watford, we have decided to take a look at three things all Sheffield United supporters will surely agree on.

Check them out below…

The current takeover saga needs to be resolved quickly

Earlier this month, a report from The Times revealed that Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi was closing in on completing a takeover deal at Bramall lane for £90m.

According to The Athletic, Mmobuosi has yet to pay outstanding debts involving one of his companies and a rental property.

Whereas Mmobuosi has said that he has paid a deposit to buy Sheffield United and has provided evidence of his money to the EFL, he has yet to pass the Owners’ and Directors’ Test.

Given that the Blades are currently under a transfer embargo and a host of the current members of their squad are out-of-contract this summer, the club’s fans will want this takeover saga to be resolved relatively quickly.

Iliman Ndiaye is destined to play at the highest level

A stand-out performer for the Blades this season, Iliman Ndiaye is unquestionably destined to play at the highest level in the future as he is blessed with an abundance of talent.

For United’s sake, they will be hoping that the Senegal international ends up representing their side in the Premier League next season by helping them achieve promotion later this year.

As well as scoring 10 goals in the Championship this season, Ndiaye has also provided seven assists for his team-mates and is averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.17 at this level.

By producing yet another eye-catching display for the Blades this weekend, Ndiaye could help them secure a crucial victory over the Hornets.

Paul Heckingbottom is the right man to lead the club forward

Paul Heckingbottom has shown during his time in charge of the club that he is the right man to lead the Blades forward.

After leading the Blades to the play-offs last year, Heckingbottom has overseen a host of impressive performances in the Championship this season.

Looking to follow in the footsteps of Chris Wilder and Neil Warnock by taking United back to the Premier League, the 45-year-old will be confident in his ability to achieve this goal as he has been able to get the best out of the majority of the players that he currently has at his disposal.

Quiz: What club do these 15 ex-Sheffield United academy players play for now?