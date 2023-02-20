3 things all Millwall supporters will surely agree on

Millwall are having a fantastic season in the Championship and bounced back from their midweek defeat at Coventry City in spectacular fashion on Saturday in getting past second-placed Sheffield United to a 3-2 scoreline.

The Lions have put together tentative play-off pushes in recent seasons, but having invested more heavily in the summer and added a more varied threat to their attacking play, it does feel like this is Gary Rowett’s best chance yet to finish in the top six with the south Londoners.

When it rains it pours for Tom Bradshaw, with the 30-year-old reaching ten league goals this season on Saturday, despite only scoring in five individual matches.

Here, we have taken a look at three things all Millwall supporters will surely agree on…

Gary Rowett

In part down to style of play, but also in not quite managing to sustain a play-off push at the club before last season, there has been some frustration from the stands over the years around Rowett’s performance in the dugout.

However, that will all have fallen by the wayside by now and the supporter base will be unanimously believing that the former Birmingham City boss is the right manager to lead them forward, and potentially to the Premier League for the very first time.

It was a coup to bring Rowett in after spells at Derby County and Stoke City where promotion was targeted, and it feels like this season he is finally getting the respect that he deserves as one of the best-performing managers in the Championship over the last few campaigns.

Set pieces are a great strength

Millwall are the best team from attacking set pieces in the second tier.

Sheffield United trail them by two goals, with the Lions having scored 19 from dead-ball situations this season after Tommy Doyle beat George Long with a long distance free kick at the weekend.

19 of the Lions’ 39 league goals this season have come from set pieces, a whopping 49%, which is something of an indictment on their capabilities from open play, although those were addressed in Bradshaw’s hat-trick on Saturday.

Room for improvement from open play, but an otherwise clear demonstration of Rowett mastering a crucial side of the game, enabling Millwall to out-perform their financial ranking in the second tier.

Billy Mitchell embodies the club’s values

The Lions are set to miss Billy Mitchell for a while due to an ankle ligament injury after the box-to-box midfielder has been a crucial first team player this season.

The 21-year-old’s recognition outside of South Bermondsey probably suffers from him not chipping in with very many goal contributions from midfield, but that is not his role in the side.

Mitchell is one of the most energetic midfielders in the Championship and is a nightmare for opposition looking to establish control of a game.

The youth product is tidy in possession, with an improving passing range, and hugely committed out of it as one of the toughest tacklers in the league.

Supporters always respond positively to players who clearly put everything they have into their performances, and that is so evident in Mitchell’s game, making him the perfect fit for Millwall as they look to upset the odds with an underdog mentality this season.