3 things all Burnley supporters will surely agree on

Burnley are currently flying high at the top of the Championship table and it doesn’t look as though they will be stopped with the Clarets going unbeaten in the league since the early stages of November.

Their last second-tier defeat came away at Sheffield United – the only side that looked as though they had any chance of catching Vincent Kompany’s side who have been consistent for the vast majority of the campaign.

But with the Blades recently suffering defeats against Middlesbrough and Millwall, it looks as though Kompany’s men will go on to win the league title, currently sitting 11 points above Paul Heckingbottom’s men.

Think you’re a hardcore Burnley fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 How many points did Burnley amass during their title-winning 2015/16 Championship campaign? 86 88 89 93

The Lancashire outfit are also 15 points clear of Middlesbrough who are in third place – and with just 16 league games left to go this season – it seems almost impossible now that they will be knocked out of the top two.

Kompany will be looking to keep his side on his toes though with the ex-Manchester City centre-back probably wanting standards to remain high between now and the final whistle against Cardiff City in May.

Focusing more on their supporters in this piece though, we have identified and discussed three things that all Burnley will surely agree on.

They need to keep Kompany for the long term

It will be much easier said than done – but Kompany is one figure they need to try and retain.

Knowing the likes of Anass Zaroury, Manuel Benson and Josh Cullen from his time in Belgium, he was able to use his knowledge to squeeze the best out of those players and has helped to develop others as well.

He may have had a decent amount of spend during his two windows as the Clarets’ boss – but he saw Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet leave in the summer.

The 36-year-old also had to rebuild his squad in a short space of time and try to put his stamp on the team, something he was able to do reasonably quickly.

At his age and with the potential he has as a manager, he’s someone owner Alan Pace should be looking to retain for the next few seasons. Whether Pace can do that remains to be seen though.

They should try to sign Maatsen permanently

Ian Maatsen has been a regular starter for the Clarets when available and has impressed in the EFL once again this term, recording an impressive four goals and five assists in 27 league appearances.

The Dutchman may only be 20 – but he’s already showing signs that he can be an asset in the Premier League and this is just one of several reasons why the Lancashire side should be looking to strike a permanent agreement with parent club Chelsea if they can.

Not only would he be a good long-term asset – but he could also be sold on for a decent amount in the future and already knows the club well – so it shouldn’t take him too long to settle in.

He’s just one of a number of loan players the club should be looking to recruit for the long term – and it looks as though they will be retaining Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi.

The ingredients are there for a bright future

Scott Twine and Vitinho are just 23 and Anass Zaroury is 22 at this point, with those three only likely to improve considering their ages.

Manuel Benson, Josh Cullen and Hjalmar Ekdal are only in their mid-twenties too, with January addition Ameen Al-Dahki set to turn 21 during the latter stages of this month.

With these players in mind, the Clarets certainly look set for a bright future with many current first-teamers at Turf Moor only likely to get better in the next few years.

And it was revealed on Saturday evening by The Sun that Jordan Beyer and Michael Obafemi (both 22) are set to join permanently in the summer, with Kompany building a team that looks set to thrive in the coming years.

Even some of those that aren’t regular first-teamers at this point, including CJ Egan-Riley and Deji Sotona, have great potential so there are plenty of players for the Clarets’ fanbase to be excited about going into the next few seasons.