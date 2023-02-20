3 things all Bristol City supporters will surely agree on

Bristol City continued their unbeaten start to 2023 as a stoppage-time Nahki Wells penalty ensured they took a point from their trip to the Stadium of Light.

The Robins are on an 11-game unbeaten run that stretches back to the 29th of December and includes three Championship wins as well as two in the FA Cup.

Their recent form looks set to keep them clear of the relegation battle, which will be a real relief to the Ashton Gate faithful.

Here’s 3 more things that all City supporters will surely agree on…

Alex Scott is destined for the top

City have had, and sold, some fantastic players over the past decade or so but there’s a strong argument that Alex Scott is the brightest talent Ashton Gate has seen during that period.

Still just 19, the midfielder has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in the Championship and is drawing Premier League interest as a result.

It remains to be seen how much longer the Robins can keep hold of him but Nigel Pearson believes he’ll be an England international one day and you’d be hard-pressed to find any City fan that doesn’t think he’s destined for the top.

Even if Scott goes, the future is bright

It would not be a massive surprise if City sell Scott in the summer, though a sizeable offer would be needed for them to cash in, but even if he does depart the future still looks very bright for the Robins.

Their young back four – Zak Vyner, Rob Atkinson, George Tanner, and Cam Pring – have begun to really find their feet while the likes of Sam Bell and Tommy Conway have made a serious mark on the first team in breakout seasons.

With the highly-rated Ayman Benarous still to return from injury, a few other academy players gaining experience on loan, and January arrivak Anis Mehmeti showing exciting early signs, the future is bright for City right now.

Losing a player of Scott’s talent will be disappointing but a sale would at least give the club money to reinvest in the squad.

Anis Mehmeti looks like a fantastic signing

Speaking on Anis Mehmeti, he has quickly been taken to the heart of the South West support.

Losing Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window was a blow for City but the club deserve a huge amount of credit for working quickly to bring in replacements.

Harry Cornick will likely be a useful player for the Robins but it’s the signing of Mehmeti that has really caught the imagination of the fanbase.

The tricky winger has dazzled since joining from Wycombe Wanderers and while it seems like the best is yet to come from him, he’s been influencing games already.

He was City’s brightest spark against Wigan Athletic in midweek and was brilliant again at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

It already looks like Mehmeti was a fantastic signing.