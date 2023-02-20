3 things all Birmingham City supporters will surely agree on

Birmingham City sit 18th in the Championship table as things stand and there is now just 14 games left to play.

John Eustace’s side have lost six of their last eight matches in the league in what has been a difficult run for the Midlands outfit.

Possessing what is expected to be tough tests against Norwich City and Luton Town over the next few days, the Blues will be hoping that they can find the consistency they found earlier in the campaign.

Whilst we wait for these fixtures to play out, here, we take a look at three things that all Birmingham supporters may be able to agree on…

Form against struggling teams is a worry

The Blues have only managed four points in seven games against teams in the current bottom five, form that must worry fans going into an important time of the year.

Considering that Birmingham have games against Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Rotherham United, who are all currently fighting for safety, this could be a point of concern for Eustace.

They may possess a seven-point advantage over the relegation places, however, all three relegation spots are to be avoided as no one has been cut adrift.

Think you’re a hardcore Birmingham City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 History: The club were founded in which year? 1865 1870 1875 1880

Auston Trusty has a big future ahead of him

Auston Trusty has been a reliable figure in Birmingham’s backline this season, with the American defender arriving at St Andrew’s on loan from Arsenal in the summer.

Playing every minute of this Championship season and scoring four goals in the process, it is fair to say that Trusty has enjoyed a successful loan stint thus far.

Dominant in his ground and aerial duels, whilst being confident and composed in possession, he has all the desired qualities to go on and enjoy a successful career.

Permanent deal for Krystian Bielik should be looked into

Birmingham fans will be hoping that an injury to Krystian Bielik was not as bad as first anticipated, with the holding midfielder making a positive impact this season.

The 25-year-old, who is currently on loan from Derby County, has excellent technical ability whilst he is also gritty, determined and intelligent out of possession.

Eustace’s post-Huddersfield comments suggest that Bielik’s injury was not too bad the weekend but it remains to be seen how he is once everything has settled.

A permanent pursuit of Bielik may be expensive, however, he does only possess a year left on his current deal.