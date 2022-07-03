3 Tayo Adaramola alternatives Coventry City should consider if Preston win transfer race

Coventry City have been credited with an interest in Crystal Palace left-back Tayo Adaramola, with a Patreon from journalist Alan Nixon stating that the Sky Blues would face competition from MK Dons.

The latest update from Nixon claims that divisional competition has surfaced, with Preston North End now considering a move for the exciting teenager.

Here, we take a look at three Adaramola alternatives that the Sky Blues should consider if they are unable to strike an agreement with the Premier League outfit…

Ali Koiki

Proving to be a level above with Northampton Town last season, Ali Koiki is someone who could make the step up to Championship football.

The 22-year-old, who poses a real attacking threat down the left flank, possesses plenty of pace and final third quality, whilst he is also defensively competent, he has a strong positional sense and is dominant in one on one battles.

Someone who could play a part now, whilst also representing an option with a big future ahead of them, Koiki is certainly a player who could be considered.

Leif Davis

Embarking on a loan spell with Bournemouth last time out, the exponential rise of Jordan Zemura kept the Leeds United full-back out of the side.

Showing promise when he was afforded game time, more consistent game time in the Championship may be deemed the next step for the young defender.

A left-sided option who can cause problems in the final third, he is also a player who operates within a back three.

Lee Buchanan

Perhaps the most outlandish shout of them all, but there is certainly a chance that Coventry could land Lee Buchanan, should they continue their pursuit.

Another option who can play anywhere on the left side of the pitch, and within a back three, he would be an excellent addition for most Championship clubs.

There is a lot of interest in the young defender, which is likely to complicate things if Coventry do strengthen their interest, however, regular first-team football at a club who are moving in the right direction could help lure Buchanan to the Coventry Building Society Arena.