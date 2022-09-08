3 tactical tweaks Sunderland could make to ease Ross Stewart blow

Sunderland face up to 12 weeks without star striker Ross Stewart after he picked up a thigh injury in the warmup ahead of their 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on Monday.

The 26-year-old fired the Black Cats to promotion last term and had made a sparkling start to life in the Championship – scoring five times and providing three assists in his first seven games – but the club confirmed yesterday that he was facing six to eight weeks out.

Reports have indicated the Scotsman may be sidelined for up to 12 weeks, which due to the congested schedule ahead of the winter World Cup break means that they could be without their frontman for 12 games.

The Black Cats didn’t bring in any further cover up top in the final weeks of the window, meaning Everton loanee Ellis Simms is the only striker available to Tony Mowbray.

Though his stern demeanor and reputation as a solid defender in his playing days may lead people to unfairly assume otherwise, Mowbray has shown real tactical flexibility as a coach and he is going to have to be clever to try and ease the blow of Stewart’s injury.

Here, we’ve highlighted three ways he could do so…

Use a wide player centrally

We saw during his time at Blackburn Rovers that Mowbray was not against using a diminutive and pacey wide player as a central striker – with Tyrhys Dolan often leading the line.

Admittedly, that was usually with the likes of Sam Gallagher and Ben Brereton Diaz playing as wide forwards to offer the physicality needed but given the makeup of the Black Cats squad it could be something he has to consider this term.

Leon Dajaku was used through the middle by Alex Neil in pre-season while Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo possesses many of the same characteristics as Dolan.

It could be particularly effective if Mowbray is keen to stick with a front two as Simms could off the physicality that a more diminutive partner may lack.

Play two number 10s behind the striker

With Stewart’s injury coming just before kick-off at the Riverside, Mowbray was forced to change his gameplan completely and opted to bring in Patrick Roberts in place of the Scot – using him and Alex Pritchard as two number 10s behind Simms.

Though that wasn’t hugely effective in the first half, Sunderland did look much improved after the break and with more time to work on that system it could be the long-term solution to their current predicament.

For it to be successful, it will likely require both Roberts and Pritchards to contribute goals but they have proven capable of doing so in previous seasons.

Shift to a back four

So far, Mowbray has remained committed to the three-at-the-back system that he inherited from his predecessor, which is not a huge surprise given how little time he’s had to work with his players and the success he’s had in that formation at previous clubs.

But Stewart’s injury may force him to shift to a back four in order to allow him to get more attacking players around Simms or whoever else is leading the line.

The Everton loanee may be Sunderland’s only available number nine but in the likes of Dajaku, Diallo, Pritchard, and Roberts as well as Jewison Bennette, Jack Clarke, Edouard Michut, and Lynden Gooch, Mowbray does have a host of options in forward areas.

Changing to back four, perhaps in a 4-2-3-1 or an attacking 4-3-3, may help him get the most out of them.