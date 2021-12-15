3 Swansea City transfers in or out that could happen next month

With the January transfer now just a couple of weeks away, clubs across the EFL will be getting ready to complete so all important business ahead of the second half of the season.

One club who will be no different, are Swansea City. Sitting 16th in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the play-off places, and eight clear of the relegation zone, the Swans have yet to really fully build on signs of promise they have shown since the appointment of Russell Martin in the summer.

The January transfer window could however, give them a chance to do that, by fine-tuning their squad to suit Martin’s image, in his first full transfer window in charge of the club.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three Swansea transfers we could see happen next month, with regards to both incomings, and outgoings.

In: Andy Fisher

One familiar face who could be set for a reunion with Martin at Swansea, is MK Dons goalkeeper Andy Fisher.

The 23-year-old firmly established himself as first-choice between the posts at the Stadium MK under Martin last season, and has continued that role this season.

That has led to reports that Swansea are now keen to bring Fisher to Wales in January, and with neither Ben Hamer – who is out of contract this summer – or Steven Benda, really establishing themselves as the club’s number one, a new goalkeeper could be a smart signing in January.

In: Harry Darling

It seems that Fisher may not be the only player that Martin is keen to bring to Swansea from MK Dons in January.

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that the Swans boss is also keen to sign centre back Harry Darling from his old club, as he looks to strengthen a defence that has conceded 31 goals in 22 league games this season.

Indeed, with a decision still to be made over a potential recall for on loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams due to his lack of game time, additions in defence such as Darling could well be needed for Swansea next month.

Out: Jay Fulton

It managers reuniting with former players could be a theme of Swansea’s departures, as well as their incomings, in January.

Since his appointment as Nottingham Forest manager following his departure from Swansea in the summer, Steve Cooper has been heavily linked with a move to bring Jay Fulton to The City Ground from Wales.

Fulton is expected to leave Swansea at the turn of the year, having struggled for game time this season, meaning a reunion with Cooper, who did get more out of him when in charge of the Swans, could work well for those involved.