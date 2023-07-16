Swansea City have entered a new era under Michael Duff and will be looking to record a promising league finish next term following two years of stability under Russell Martin.

The Welsh outfit may not have been spectacular under Martin at times - but he did well within a reasonably limited budget and you would back Duff to do the same.

Enjoying positive spells at Cheltenham Town and Barnsley, winning promotion to League One with the former, he deserves the opportunity to manage in the Championship and should be able to do reasonably well with a talented Swansea side.

Which key factor could affect how much Michael Duff has to spend at Swansea City this summer?

However, it's unclear how much Duff will be able to strengthen his squad, although how much he will have to spend is likely to be determined by whether Joel Piroe is sold or not.

In an ideal world, the Swans' boss would have a sizeable kitty and be able to keep a reliable goalscorer like Piroe, but that goes against the current owners' strategy and he will have been fully aware of that before he was appointed.

Others may also be sold, which could top up his budget, he will want to keep some first-teamers regardless of how much they could be sold for.

Which Swansea City players have a point to prove during pre-season?

New signing Josh Key will be looking to make a real impact in the short term - but some first-teamers who have been at the club a while will also be looking to impress the new manager and we have listed three below.

Andy Fisher

With Steven Benda still out of action, Fisher has a great opportunity to nail down a starting spot.

Depending on when Benda is due to return, Duff may be keen to bring in another shot-stopper and they could potentially replace Fisher in goal - but the latter will be keen to establish himself as a regular starter for the long term.

His starting place hasn't always been safe at the Swansea.com Stadium, so this is a good opportunity for him and it's especially important that he plays considering he isn't in the latter stages of his career and still has plenty of time to improve.

He will only improve if he gets a decent amount of game time under his belt.

Morgan Whittaker

He was linked with a move away from the Swans not so long ago, with Coventry City believed to be interested in luring him away from South Wales.

These links will be a confidence booster for the attacker who hasn't made a huge impact since his return from a very successful loan spell at Plymouth Argyle.

He should treat this managerial change as a fresh start though - and he will be desperate to prove that he can thrive in the second tier and make as much of an impact at the Swansea.com Stadium as he did at Home Park.

If he can perform well in pre-season, that could earn him a starting spot and a real opportunity to impress. And if he can make a good impact during the early stages of his term, it wouldn't be a surprise if he moves to another club before the window closes.

Jerry Yates

With Michael Obafemi already departing and Joel Piroe being linked with a move away, this could be a very important season for Yates.

He has already proved himself at this level so some would argue that he doesn't have anything to prove - but he will want to show his teammates why the Swans decided to pay £2.5m to recruit him.

His teammates will also want to be reassured that he can be a good potential replacement for Piroe - and Yates will want to repay the faith that Duff has shown in him.