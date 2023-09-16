Highlights Goalkeeper Andy Fisher is a player that divides opinion among Swansea City fans, with some feeling he is not good enough and too prone to mistakes.

Liam Walsh is another player who divides opinion among fans, but many believe he should move on considering his lack of appearances and Swansea's busy summer transfer activity.

Defender Harry Darling is also a divisive figure among the Swansea fanbase, with some doubting his quality and questioning whether he is good enough for the team. His place in the starting XI could be at risk with the arrival of Bashir Humphreys.

With Russell Martin having departed and Michael Duff having come in as his replacement, Swansea City are in somewhat of a transitional period.

Having finished in the play-off places in 2019/20 and 2020/21, the fact the Swans have finished 15th and 10th respectively in the seasons that have followed is quite disappointing, and something Duff will be looking to put right.

Whether the club reach the play-offs under Duff or not, though, there are always going to be players that split opinion amongst the supporters.

That is the case at all football clubs, and Swansea are certainly no exception.

With that in mind, below, we have identified and discussed three members of Duff's current squad that we feel can sometimes divide opinion amongst the Swans' fanbase.

1 Andy Fisher

One Swansea player that certainly divides opinion amongst the club's fanbase is goalkeeper Andy Fisher.

Fisher joined the Swans in January 2022, signed by former boss Russell Martin from his previous club MK Dons.

Fisher went on to play 20 Championship games that season, and started the 2022/23 campaign as the club's number one. However, he soon lost his place to Steven Benda, although he did reclaim this by the end of the season.

Many supporters do not feel Fisher is good enough and too mistake-prone, though, while with Martin having now left, there were even some who hoped the former boss would poach him for his new club.

For the moment, Carl Rushworth has replaced Fisher as the club's number one, but given he is only on loan, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Fisher.

2 Liam Walsh

Another player that undoubtedly divides opinion amongst the Swansea fanbase is Liam Walsh.

It is probably the case as time goes by, though, that opinion on Walsh becomes less divided and that the general consensus is that he should move on, particularly given Swansea's busy summer in the transfer market.

Despite having joined the club in 2021, so far, he has made just 14 appearances for the club.

Swansea City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jerry Yates Blackpool Permanent Josh Tymon Stoke City Permanent Mykola Kukharevych Troyes Permanent Nathan Tjoe-A-On Excelsior Permanent Kristian Pedersen FC Koln Permanent Josh Ginnelly Hearts Permanent Nathan Broome AFC Wimbledon Permanent Josh Key Exeter City Permanent Charlie Patino Arsenal Loan Bashir Humphreys Chelsea Loan Jamal Lowe AFC Bournemouth Loan Harrison Ashby Newcastle United Loan Carl Rushworth Brighton Loan

During the 2021/22 season, this was largely due to being left on the bench as an unused substitute, whilst last season, he missed the majority of the campaign through injury.

With that fitness record, Swansea fans rightly feel there are huge question marks over Walsh, who is still not fit to feature this season, yet.

3 Harry Darling

Last but not least to feature on this list is Swansea defender Harry Darling.

Interestingly, Darling is another player signed by the now-departed Martin from his former club MK Dons.

Darling joined the Swans last summer, and played fairly regularly, featuring 31 times for the club last season.

Towards the end of the campaign, he did lose his place at center-back, though, and was deployed at right full-back.

The 24-year-old is a player that divides opinion amongst the Swans faithful - with parts of the fanbase not convinced that he's good enough,

Perhaps Duff feels the same, having dropped Darling from the starting lineup last time out. Previously, the central defender had started the club's first four league matches this season.

With Bashir Humphreys having joined the club and yet to come into the side, it seems as though Darling's place in the starting XI could come under even further scrutiny in the coming weeks.