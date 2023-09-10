Highlights Swansea City faced challenges in the summer transfer window, losing key players and their manager.

Nathan Wood's decision to stay at Swansea was a positive for the club, as they managed to hold onto the talented center back.

Cameron Congreve should have been sent out on loan to gain more playing time and continue his development, as he has not featured under manager Michael Duff.

Swansea City endured a long and difficult summer transfer window.

The Swans lost key players, as well as manager Russell Martin, over the course of the last few months.

The likes of Olivier Ntcham, Ryan Manning and Joel Piroe departed the Welsh outfit before last week’s transfer deadline.

Michael Duff has been placed in charge of the remainder of the first team squad, as the Championship side looks to improve on last year’s 10th place finish.

A tough start to the new campaign has seen the team earn just two points from their opening five fixtures.

Which players are we surprised stayed at Swansea City?

There is still plenty of quality in this Swansea team to turn things around after the international break.

Here we look at the player we’re surprised stayed at Swansea beyond the summer transfer window…

Nathan Wood

Wood was the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the end of the transfer window.

The centre back was targeted by Martin at his new club Southampton, as they searched for a new defender.

It was claimed that the Saints had at least two bids rejected by Swansea for Wood, which ultimately saw the Championship side opt for a move for Taylor Harwood-Bellis instead.

Swansea did well to hold onto the 21-year-old, but this may not be the end of the speculation surrounding his future in south Wales.

Losing a player of Wood’s calibre would have been a huge blow given who did leave Swansea this summer, so this was a big positive for the club.

Cameron Congreve

Congreve is a promising young talent at Swansea, but he has not managed a single minute of action under Duff.

The 19-year-old made 10 appearances last season, showing great promise, but is struggling for game time at the moment.

It is surprising that a loan move was not arranged this summer in order to get him the minutes he needs elsewhere to continue his development.

The forward has potential to become a first team squad presence at Swansea, but he needs to be gaining senior experience somewhere in order to reach the level needed.

If Duff has deemed him unready to play in his squad, then a temporary exit should have been found.

Matt Grimes

Grimes was also the subject of transfer speculation throughout the summer.

Leeds United and Southampton were both understood to be interested in the midfielder, whose contract ran until the summer of 2025.

But the club captain agreed to a new deal that will keep him in south Wales until 2027, ending any doubt that he could depart the Championship side.

A move to Southampton or Leeds could have been quite enticing, especially as both are aiming to compete for automatic promotion to the Premier League this year.

However, he has shown his commitment to Swansea and will now look to help turn things around after a poor start to life under new manager Duff.

Swansea have a huge clash with Cardiff City following the September break, which will begin a run of winnable games that could prove crucial to their campaign.