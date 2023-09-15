Swansea City were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, and have been forced to settle for second tier life ever since.

An alright, yet not inspiring, tenth-place finish last term, followed by the exit of Russell Martin and a summer that saw multiple key players leave has left the Swans supporters thinking that another tough season could be on the cards. This is only heightened when assessing the talented sides that have entered the Championship from both the topflight and League One.

November 6th 2023 has been named as the official release date for Football Manager 2024, and taking over from Michael Duff could an appealing first port of call for players wanting an exciting challenge.

So, whether you're taking the helm at the Swansea.com Stadium, or just wanting to poach their players, we have chosen three assets that could become heroes in your FM24 saves.

Matt Grimes

Swansea's strongest area this year is undoubtedly their midfield and Matt Grimes is a player that could dominate in your save.

The 28-year-old first joined the South Wales side in 2015 and was sent on loan moves to Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United, and Northampton Town before returning to fight for his place. Grimes managed to establish himself in the first team shortly after relegation. Over 250 appearances since has seen him become beloved by the fanbase.

The fan-favourite would be the perfect midfield base in a Swansea save, but would probably cost you a hefty amount if you want to recruit him.

The Englishman is best utilised as a defensive-minded central midfielder but is effective in a plethora of roles. His stats reach as high as 16 out of 20 in places, with his teamwork, stamina and natural fitness reaching this mark. Grimes' passing does not fall far behind either, being rated just one point lower.

The Swansea man is an older option, but would have an immediate impact at the Championship, and possibly Premier League level.

Nathan Wood

Moving slightly further back, Nathan Wood could solidify your defense for over a decade in FM24.

The highly-rated centre-back was the subject of significant interest from fellow second tier outfit, Southampton during the summer transfer window. The Saints had two bids for the 21-year-old knocked back by the Swans.

Following an unsuccessful loan spell at Middlesbrough, Wood returned to Wales and started 40 league matches last term. His admirable performances will spark a significant boost to his stats in FM24.

If starting a Swansea save, you should do your upmost to keep him, and he should be one of the first names on your shortlist if playing with a side elsewhere.

Ben Cabango

A solid defence is so important in FM and you want have to look far for Wood's centre-back partner as the club already have Ben Cabango on their books.

The 23-year-old has been a mainstay in the XI in recent seasons and has even earned international caps for Wales.

Cabango has proven himself defensively in the Championship but has also shown over the past few years that he's confident and comfortable in possession as well, which should mean he's well suited to whatever style of play you want your team to adopt.