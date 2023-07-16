Following defeat in the play-off semi-final to Luton Town, Sunderland will be playing Championship football again next season.

It was still a magnificent start to life in the second tier for Tony Mowbray's side, despite the fact the Black Cats were promoted via the play-offs in League One in 2021/22 and falling short this time around, after defeat at Kenilworth Road.

Mowbray is closing in on a year with Sunderland, having arrived at the Stadium of Light in August to take over from Alex Neil, who had joined Stoke City at the very beginning of the Championship season.

He guided them to sixth place in their first season back at second tier level, using and developing plenty of youngsters in the process. The Black Cats had the Championship's youngest squad by average age across the 2022/23 campaign.

Work has already begun on Sunderland's squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, and their recruitment so far in the current window has continued to reflect the policy of signing pre-peak and youth players.

The acquisitions of Jobe Bellingham, Nectarios Triantis, Luis 'Hemir' Semedo, and Jason Seelt are all aged 21 and under, and have helped to add continuity and progression to the sustainable, forward-thinking model that has been put into place at the Stadium of Light by Kristjaan Speakman and co.

Pre-season will be a chance for some of the younger players and fringe options of Sunderland's squad to make their presence known to Mowbray.

Sunderland's pre-season 2023/24

Here, we take a look at those who have a point to prove and who are looking to stake a claim for next season under Mowbray.

Niall Huggins

The versatile full-back is capable of playing on both sides for Sunderland but has failed to nail down a first-team spot since joining the club from Leeds United.

Huggins made just four appearances last season and will be hoping to kick on and prove his worth in pre-season. Huggins played in, and scored in, Sunderland's pre-season friendly win over Gateshead recently.

The Welsh U-21 international has played eight times for Sunderland in total since the summer of 2021, and may be looking for a move should he not get more of a look-in with the senior squad next season now injuries are behind him.

Can Jewison Bennette make an impact at Sunderland?

The Costa Rica international will be hoping this is his breakout season with the Black Cats.

Bennette joined the club from CS Herediano and scored in his second match for the club against Watford in the Championship.

He played 18 times under Mowbray last season, scoring twice and collecting a solitary assist as well, but will want to make more of an impression and showcase his talent in pre-season.

Danny Batth

Batth should not have to prove anything to the club at this point, but it has been reported that Sunderland will not be offering him a new deal when his contract comes to an end next summer, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

It is claimed that the reason why he won't be getting a new contract is because of his age, with the player turning 33 in November.

His experience has been vital to the young group, making 42 appearances in all competitions last term, with 40 of those displays coming in the league.

Batth has showcased why he should be retained beyond that already, but Sunderland may need to be reminded of that this coming campaign, starting now in pre-season.