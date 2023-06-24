Tony Mowbray will be hoping Sunderland have a successful summer transfer window ahead of the 2023/24 season.

This summer will be another opportunity for Mowbray to make significant changes to his Sunderland team as they bid to go a step further than the 2022/23 season.

The Black Cats will no doubt be searching for new players to add to their squad, but there could also be a few players who decide to leave the club.

3 Sunderland players whose careers are at a real crossroads

Here, we have looked at three Sunderland players whose careers could be at a crossroads…

Anthony Patterson

Patterson is one Sunderland player who could have a big decision to make this summer.

The goalkeeper is a graduate of the club’s academy, making his way through the youth teams in 2016 before making it into the Sunderland first team in January 2022.

Patterson has now featured for the Black Cats 77 times and has kept 24 clean sheets. The 23-year-old was a crucial member of Mowbray’s side that got to the Championship play-offs.

Despite his age, Patterson was a real presence in Sunderland’s defence and was, at times during the season, the club’s best player.

His performances for the Championship outfit haven’t gone unnoticed, with reports emerging that both Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in the goalkeeper.

However, it then emerged earlier this month that the 23-year-old may be willing to snub that interest and sign a new contract at the Stadium of Light.

No decision has been made as of yet, but you would expect Patterson will have a decision to make should any side make an offer for his services.

Will Jay Matete stay at Sunderland?

Sunderland signed the 22-year-old midfielder from Fleetwood Town in January of last year.

Matete became an important player for the club, playing in the last six months of Sunderland’s campaign in the 2021/22 season.

The 22-year-old has made 25 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions but, in the January transfer window, was sent out on loan to Plymouth Argyle.

Matete featured on a regular basis for the club as they sealed promotion to the Championship.

Now, the midfielder returns to Sunderland with his future up in the air. Back in April, Mowbray revealed that Matete would be given a chance in pre-season before a decision is made on his future.

That being said, Matete is somewhat in the dark with his Sunderland future, as whether he stays at the club may come down to this summer and how he performs in pre-season.

Will Jack Clarke leave Sunderland?

Jack Clarke was a shining light for the Black Cats last season, and the winger looks like he has found a home once again.

The 22-year-old was crucial in Sunderland’s rise up the Championship table, as he and Amad Diallo formed a deadly duo.

Clarke, who is under contract at the Stadium of Light until summer 2026, scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions last season.

Therefore, it will come as no surprise that the former Leeds United man has attracted interest from teams in the Premier League.

Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Rangers, Wolves have all been linked with an interest in Clarke, while Burnley reportedly made a £7 million offer for the winger.

It has been reported that Sunderland are trying to tie Clarke down to a new contract, but those talks have seemingly stalled between the two parties.

It has been exclusively reported by Football League World, that Sunderland are preparing to cash in on Clarke this summer, as interest grows.

Therefore, Clarke has decisions to make, as he needs to decide whether he continues at Sunderland, or he does look to join one of the interested teams.