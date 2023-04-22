It looks set to be an exciting end to the season for Sunderland as they continue their push for a play-off place.

The Black Cats have enjoyed an outstanding first season back in the Championship and have spent much of the campaign in and around the top six.

Tony Mowbray's side currently sit ninth in the table, two points from the play-offs with three games remaining.

They face a trip to face fellow promotion chasers West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Sunday in a game which could prove decisive for both sides' top six hopes.

But whichever division the club are in next season, Mowbray is facing big decisions on a number of his squad in the summer.

We looked at three Sunderland players who are facing an uncertain future...

Ross Stewart

Stewart is certainly a player the Black Cats will be desperate to keep hold of, but his future is likely to be the subject of much transfer speculation this summer.

The 26-year-old is currently sidelined with an Achilles injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season, his second long-term absence of the campaign, but when fit, he has proven himself to be a prolific scorer in the second tier.

Stewart has scored 11 goals and registered three assists in 15 appearances in all competitions this season, which is likely to put him on the radar of many clubs in the summer.

Rangers, Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Crystal Palace and Brentford were all keen in January, according to Sky Sports' Keith Downie, while journalist Alan Nixon reported last month that the Potters are lining up a summer move for the Scotsman which would see him reunite with former manager Alex Neil at the bet365 Stadium.

Stewart's contract at the Stadium of Light expires at the end of the season and while the Black Cats do have the option to end for a further year, uncertainty will remain until he puts pen-to-paper on an extension.

Niall Huggins

Huggins has had an incredibly injury-disrupted season, making just two appearances all campaign.

Mowbray said in January he was reluctant to loan Huggins out, but with his injury problems continuing in recent months, the 59-year-old may decide he could benefit from a full season playing regular first-team football elsewhere.

"At this moment Niall is a real comfort blanket for me in that he can play on both flanks, he's a fabulous athlete, a great kid and the ball is comfortable with him. So I'm not in a rush to let Niall Huggins go anywhere," Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo in January.

"If he comes and knocks on my door and sees that at his progression [then it could change] but even then, it has to be right for the football club."

Jay Matete

Matete is currently on loan at Plymouth Argyle and could be set to win promotion from League One, with the Pilgrims sitting top of the table.

Despite a shortage of central midfielders at the club, Matete's game time was limited during the first half of the season, making just eight appearances for the Black Cats before his move to Home Park in January.

Matete has impressed during his temporary stint in Devon, with Mowbray revealing this week that the 22-year-old will be handed an opportunity in pre-season.

"Jay can come back in pre-season and play in the games, and we will see how he does," Mowbray told The Northern Echo. "I’m sure it will have benefited him to have played at Plymouth and then we will have discussions as to whether we see him as a big part of the group.

"We’ll see how things go in pre-season. I don’t want to try and pre-empt that because he will have to compete with Dan Neil, Pierre Ekwah, Edouard Michut or whoever it is we have in midfield. Football is always a competition. We’ll wait and see, but he will get a chance."

There is still significant uncertainty over whether Matete will be part of Mowbray's long-term plans, while the Pilgrims could attempt to sign him permanently in the summer.