3 Sunderland players who could move on after play-off disappointment to Lincoln City

Sunderland are still reeling from a disappointing weekend in the play-offs.

Despite recording a 2-1 victory over Lincoln City at the Stadium Of Light, the Black Cats fell short against the Imps as Michael Appleton’s side edged into the League One play-off final against Blackpool this weekend.

For Lee Johnson’s side, the focus will now be on bouncing back next term.

Sunderland are gearing up for a busy summer in the transfer market and that includes a number of core first team players who could be heading away from Wearside ahead of the new campaign.

Here are three players who could be set to move on.

Lee Burge

The goalkeeper has enjoyed a generally good season for Sunderland.

Excluding the odd mistake, the 28-year-old has been a consistent performer for Lee Johnson’s side, conceding just 38 goals in 45 appearances for the club.

Football League World exclusively revealed that Middlesbrough were keen on the player and with League One football lined up for next term it means that he may look to assess his options with a view to a move to the Championship.

Aiden McGeady

The 35-year-old is bound to attract interest this summer.

McGeady has scored five goals and created 17 more for his Sunderland teammates meaning that he’s statistically the most creative player in the EFL.

Given his substantial wages on his current contract it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the winger move away as he looks to challenge himself at the highest level possible next term.

Charlie Wyke

A player who has no shortage of potential suitors.

Football League World exclusively revealed that Middlesbrough were keen on a move for the 31-goal striker, while Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City are also said to be keen.

Such interest is bound to be appealing for the 28-year-old and there’s a growing feeling that Sunderland fans may have seen the last of the powerful attacker.