Sunderland will be hoping to challenge for promotion in the Championship once again this season.

The Black Cats enjoyed an excellent first year back in the division last season as they reached the play-offs, but they suffered heartbreak as they were beaten by Luton Town in the semi-finals.

Sunderland have lost star striker Ross Stewart to Southampton, but they managed to keep hold of Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke this summer, while 11 new players arrived at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

The Black Cats have again brought in exciting young players this summer and the new additions will be an asset in the year ahead, but of the existing squad, a number of players have occasionally attracted the ire of supporters.

With that in mind, we looked at three Sunderland players who always seem to divide opinion among the fan base.

Jewison Bennette

Bennette joined the Black Cats from Costa Rican side Herediano last summer.

The winger scored two goals and provided one assist in 18 games last season as he struggled to establish himself in the side, being restricted to mostly substitute appearances.

Bennette is undoubtedly a player with huge potential, underlined by the fact he featured for Costa Rica in last year's World Cup, but there are question marks over whether he can produce the consistency needed to become a regular in the starting line-up.

The 19-year-old looked bright when he came off the bench in the 5-0 win over Southampton prior to the international break, so if he can maintain that level of performance, he could be a threat for Sunderland this season.

Tony Mowbray opted against sending Bennette out on loan this summer, suggesting that he sees him as an important part of his plans, but Bennette has work to do to fully convince some Black Cats supporters.

Jay Matete

It has been tough for Matete since his move to the Stadium of Light from Fleetwood Town in January 2022.

The midfielder found his game time limited in the first half of last season and he joined Plymouth Argyle on loan in January, helping the Pilgrims to the League One title during his time at Home Park.

Matete returned to Wearside this summer, but he suffered a knee injury during pre-season which could keep him out until November.

It was a huge blow for the 22-year-old and he will face strong competition from the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Dan Neil, Chris Rigg and Pierre Ekwah when he returns, while captain Corry Evans could be available again at the turn of the year.

Sunderland fans were split on whether Matete should have been allowed to depart again this summer and the debate over whether the midfielder deserves an opportunity will resume once again when he makes his comeback.

Dan Neil

While fans always love seeing academy products progress to the first team squad, they often place high expectations on players regarded as one of their own.

That has been true for Neil, who has occasionally divided opinion among Black Cats supporters since establishing himself as a regular at senior level.

When Evans suffered a serious injury last season, Neil was moved into a more defensive role as a holding midfielder and it did take him time to adapt, but he now seems comfortable in his new position.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed an excellent start to the season and his performances have not gone unnoticed, with Liverpool said to have been weighing up a shock move for Neil on deadline day.

Neil has been one of Sunderland's key players so far this campaign and although he may go under the radar at times, he is finally starting to receive the appreciation he deserves.