Highlights Sunderland's new recruitment strategy has resulted in a strong core of players, blending academy prospects, overseas talent, and Championship veterans.

Three key players to build your team around in Football Manager 24 are young midfielder Chris Rigg, goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, and experienced midfielder Dan Neil.

Rigg has high potential and has drawn interest from top clubs, while Patterson offers a rare British goalkeeper option, and Neil provides discipline and versatility in the midfield.

Sunderland have the perfect core of players to kickstart your Football Manager 24 save.

The new instalment of the Football Manager franchise will be released on November 6 across a range of platforms, including PC/Mac, PS5/Xbox One as well as the Touch version for Nintendo Switch.

The Black Cats have adopted a new recruitment strategy in recent times with a plethora of young stars coming to the Stadium of Light.

Performances on the pitch, meanwhile, have backed up the approach as Tony Mowbray's side secured a play-off spot last season, fresh off the back of their League One promotion the year prior.

A culmination of academy prospects, overseas talent and Championship veterans have served Sunderland well and put anyone looking to take Sunderland back to the promised land in good stead from the get-go.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

In terms of incomings, household second-tier names to exciting unknown talents, the Black Cats will likely be a popular choice for fans to get stuck into, and we have picked three players to build your team around for years to come.

3 Chris Rigg

At just 16 years old, FM24 will be Rigg's introduction to the franchise due to his age and will likely be highly sought after from teams in the Premier League and further afield.

The young midfielder has burst onto the scene with some impressive performances in cup competitions as well as the Championship and will likely possess one of the highest potentials in the division.

A technically gifted player who is competent in both elements of the attacking and defensive elements of his midfield duties, Rigg has already attracted interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United while being dubbed the next Jordan Henderson.

The young star will likely be able to play a role in the team from the get-go but will need to tie him down to a professional deal as soon as possible to prevent losing him for pennies to Europe's elite.

2 Anthony Patterson

Top goalkeepers are often hard to come by in FM, especially British shot-stoppers, making Patterson a hot commodity right off the bat.

The 23-year-old boasts a wealth of experience with more than 60 league appearances for the Black Cats in the previous two seasons and will only add to that as the go-to keeper in your save.

The academy graduate will only improve at such a young age and with regular game time almost a guarantee, you could have a Premier League-level goalkeeper in your ranks by the time promotion is secured with his shot-stopping likely to save you many points over the course of the campaign.

1 Dan Neil

Another midfield option, Neil offers a more experienced presence at the heart of the midfield to Rigg despite being a young player himself.

Another Sunderland academy graduate, Neil has played roughly 100 times for the club prior to this season and was subject to interest from Premier League giants Liverpool on deadline day, according to the Telegraph.

Neil has matured into a disciplined midfielder in recent times, demonstrating his determined attitude and work rate to win the ball back and intercept the danger while kickstarting attacks and provide support in forward positions.

While a guaranteed starter for your side from day one, Neil will only being to flourish more and more as the midfield orchestrator and provide familiarity, consistency as well as versatility in one of the most important positions in your team.