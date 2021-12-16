3 Sunderland in or outs that could happen next month

Sunderland and their fans are desperate to try and get promoted back to the Championship as soon as they can, with the side having spent several years now in the third tier.

Their downfall has been well documented and a side that was once a well-established and successful Premier League outfit has now become a team that just cannot seem to escape the third tier. If they could seal a promotion this campaign, then it could be just the push they need to go on and start getting themselves back to where they feel they belong.

Lee Johnson will have some big work on his hands in the winter window then, as he tries to mould a squad capable of finally breaking into either the automatic promotion spots or sealing a play-off place.

But who could come in and who could make way in the January window?

Aiden O’Brien: Out the exit door

O’Brien has been a valuable squad option for Sunderland this year, especially with the injuries the side have had so far this season.

When Aiden McGeady and others have been sidelined, the former Millwall man has been able to step in and do a job and is a decent option at League One level. The issue though is that his contract runs out at the end of the season and there is no new deal on the table yet.

If there are no plans to keep him at the club – especially considering his current status as a player who tends to be used in rotation – then there is every chance Sunderland could decide to try and cash in on him in the winter window rather than lose him for nothing.

There would surely be some takers considering his level of experience and the likely fee he would command, which would be a small one.

The Black Cats boss could decide to keep him as an option and take him running his contract down – but the possibility of him being sold on cannot be ruled out in the winter window.

Will Grigg: Out the exit door

The striker is another who could exit the club permanently in January, even though he is out on loan at Rotherham.

The attacker has been shipped out on a short-term loan deal to the club’s League One rivals and with his contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign – and with no inkling that the Black Cats want to keep him on beyond that – they could try and cash in during the winter window.

Grigg has started eight games for the Millers so far this season and managed two goals and while it isn’t a bad return and Rotherham themselves have used him as a solid squad option, there could be a few teams who would be willing to sign him on a permanent basis as a striking option in the January transfer window.

If a team does decide to test the waters with a bid, he could certainly be recalled and then flogged on to the highest bidder from Sunderland.

Lee Johnson would no doubt be happy to get some cash for the player and it would then allow Sunderland to use the funds to strengthen their own attacking line perhaps.

Bailey Wright: Out the exit door

One more player who could be tempted away from the Stadium of Light is Bailey Wright.

The defender’s current deal with Sunderland is due to run out at the end of the season and whilst current boss Lee Johnson seems keen to keep hold of him (as reported by Chronicle Live) there is still a chance he could be sold on in the winter window.

He’s been a regular feature in the side despite making just nine starts and it looks like the boss is eager to keep him at the club.

With his deal set to run out though and no new contract yet agreed, then there is every chance a side could test the waters for his signature in the January window.

If a solid offer comes in, then there is every chance that rather than keep him, they could be tempted into cashing in if they can’t agree fresh terms with the player.