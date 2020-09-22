3 summer transfer shockers that Sheffield Wednesday fans will want to forget

Sheffield Wednesday have made an encouraging start to the Championship season as they prepare to fight for their second-tier status.

It’s been quite the summer for the Owls and they have began the season on -12 points.

An unbeaten start has seen them claw four points back, but there’s work still to be done on the pitch.

The same can be said when it comes to Wednesday in the transfer window.

Garry Monk has made some good signings so far this summer, but he could do with a couple more bodies just to enhance things slightly.

In a difficult summer, those deals are going to be tough to get right and Wednesday can’t afford to bring in the wrong personnel.

On the subject of signing wrong personnel, we take a look at a couple of shockers the club have had in recent summers…

Will Buckley

The winger arrived at Hillsborough in the summer of 2016.

He’d been a huge hit at Brighton earlier in his career, but things were going downhill when he rocked up in South Yorkshire.

Buckley managed just two Championship starts in his time at Hillsborough, with a further nine appearances coming from the bench.

Underwhelming.

Jake Kean

Kean was signed by Wednesday in the summer of 2016 alongside Buckley.

The goalkeeper would remain on the books at Hillsborough until December 2018, without ever making a competitive appearance for the club.

Loan spells with Mansfield and Grimsby kept him happy, but this wasn’t really a transfer to remember.

David Bates

Bates is a much more recent addition, having signed for Wednesday on loan in the summer of 2019.

The centre-back made only one start for the Owls, which came in a League Cup win over Rotherham United.

The Hamburg defender is now on loan with Cercle Bruges.