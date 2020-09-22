3 summer transfer shockers that Nottingham Forest fans will want to forget

It’s been another busy summer in the transfer market for Nottingham Forest.

The East Midlands club have made nine signings as they look to bolster Sabri Lamouchi’s squad ahead of another promotion push and if reports are to be believed, they’re not done yet.

The Reds have made some shrewd additions in the summer window in the past but they haven’t been without a few clangers either.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined three transfer shockers that Forest fans will want to forget…

Andrea Silenzi

A player that some of Forest’s younger fans may not remember but as his City Ground career ended with contract being torn up, he was always going to have a place on this list.

Silenzi joined from Torino for £1.8 million in the summer of 1995 and despite having a good goalscoring record in Serie A, was unable to really contribute in the Garibaldi Red.

Two goals in 20 appearances is a poor record and what makes things worse is that he is thought to have refused to return to Forest after the end of his loan deal to Venezia, with his contract subsequently cancelled by the club.

Djamel Abdoun

Another player whose time with Forest ended with a cancelled contract, there was a fair amount of excitement surrounding Abdoun after he joined the club in a deal worth £1.5 million in the summer of 2013.

Despite having appeared a dangerous player while at Olympiakos, the winger’s time at the City Ground was ultimately a huge disappointment as he proved a player that was more bark than bite in the final third for the Reds – scoring twice and adding four assists.

What made things even worse is the trouble that the East Midlands club had getting rid of him, they eventually had to cancel his contract in order to offload him.

Licá

When Forest landed the winger from Porto in August 2016, it seemed the sort of deal that could turn into a masterstroke. It didn’t.

The Portuguese wide man struggled to make any sort of impact for the Reds and quickly fell out of favour at the City Ground.

Licá managed just seven appearances for Forest, the majority of which were from the bench, and secured a loan deal back to Portugal just six months after his arrival.

The following summer he was gone for good, joining Granada on a free transfer. Certainly, a move that Reds fans would be happy to forget.