3 summer transfer shockers that Norwich City fans will want to forget

Norwich City will be targeting promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking under the management of Daniel Farke this season.

The Canaries were relegated into the Championship last term, after a disappointing run of form saw them drop back into the second-tier of English football.

They’ve started this year’s campaign strongly though, and are currently sat fifth in the Championship table after the opening two matches of the season.

Norwich have had their fair share of signings over the years that haven’t made the grade at Carrow Road, and the club’s supporters will be wanting to forget about at the earliest of opportunities.

We take a look at THREE summer transfer shockers that Norwich supporters will want to forget.

Ricky Van Wolfswinkel

Van Wolfswinkel signed for the club ahead of the 2013/14 season, but didn’t hit the heights that were originally thought of him.

The forward scored just once in his three years with the Canaries, which included loan spells at both AS Saint-Étienne and Real Betis.

He signed for Dutch side Vitesse for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2016, and won’t be remembered fondly for his lack of contribution whilst they were in the Premier League.

Sergi Canos

The Spaniard signed for Norwich in the summer of 2016, for an undisclosed fee from Premier League giants Liverpool.

It was believed that the fee was in the region of £2.5million, but Canos struggled to make a notable impact in his time with the club.

He made just six appearances before moving to Brentford, where he has gone on to force his way into their starting XI in the 2020/21 season.

Michael Theo

Theo signed for Norwich City in the summer of 2009, after seeing out his contract with Australian side Melbourne Victory.

But he had a debut to forget, as he conceded seven goals against Colchester United, before being demoted to the club’s third-choice goalkeeper.

He failed to show up for a match against Gillingham, which saw the club discipline him.

So, it didn’t come as a surprise to see him leave the club by mutual consent in March 2010 after making just one appearance for the Canaries.